German stocks - Factors to watch on January 10

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

December traffic figures due at 1200 GMT

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The German medical software maker said on Friday it had acquired all the shares in French peer Imagine Group, without disclosing a purchase price.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German agriculture, building material and energy conglomerate may raise revenues to 20 billion euros ($27.17 billion) by 2020, its Chief Executive Klaus Josef Lutz told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIEMENS - Berenberg cuts to “hold” from “buy”

BRENNTAG - UBS cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

SMA SOLAR - Deutsche Bank raises to “buy” from “hold”

MLP - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “underweight”

DEUTZ - Berenberg raises to “buy” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.03 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Friday’s close.

HSH NORDBANK

Troubled German public-sector bank HSH Nordbank won’t be able to cope with extreme scenarios that could arise in planned health checks for banks later this year, its supervisory board chairman told a German paper.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)