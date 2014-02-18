FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on February 18
February 18, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on February 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTO INDUSTRY

BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher

VW indicated 0.1 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

European car sales rose 5.2 percent to 967.778 vehicles in January, lifted by demand for compact cars in all major markets and even in former crisis countries like Portugal, Ireland, Italy and Greece, according to the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA).

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

In a crackdown on currencies traders, financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS are reviewing the rules governing how traders make bets with their own money, the Financial Times reported.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 1 percent lower

MTU Aero Engines predicted profit would be flat this year as it reported fourth-quarter results in line with expectations. Poll: Story:

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Bayer said its long-acting recombinant factor VIII demonstrated effective prophylaxis with less frequent infusions in hemophilia A patients in a phase III trial.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

AIXTRON - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

DEUTSCHE BANK - Jefferies starts with “buy” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.79 pct, S&P 500 +0.48 pct, Nasdaq +0.08 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +3.13 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

February ZEW economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen stable at 61.7. ZEW current conditions seen at 44.0 up from 41.2 in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
