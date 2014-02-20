German stocks - Factors to watch on February 20

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
France and Germany agreed that a planned pan-European tax on financial transactions should cover all derivatives products, a source close to French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German consumer goods group said weak foreign currencies would continue to hurt its results in the first half of 2014 as it reported fourth-quarter sales below expectations. Poll:
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The exchange operator said late Wednesday it would keep its dividend stable even after a legal settlement and shaky revenue pushed 2013 net profit down. It will hold its annual press conference at 0900 GMT.
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The group is considering moving some of its production out of big factories and to smaller, more local sites, the group’s research head Gerd Manz told Handelsblatt newspaper in an article published on Thursday.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The mail group is becoming more attractive for U.S. investors, the group’s CFO told Handelsblatt newspaper in an article published on Thursday.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The diversified healthcare group is considering making a bid for the medical nutrition unit of France’s Danone in what could be a 4 billion euro ($5.50 billion) deal, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Q4 results. The lender reported quarterly operating profit of 58 million euros, more than the 53.5 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll:
It on Wednesday said it would propose a dividend of 0.75 euros per share for 2013.
Indicated 3.5 percent lower
TUI AG shareholder RIU, the Spanish hotels group, is to increase its stake in the German travel and tourism group by around 2 percent as part of a placing by the group’s second largest shareholder.
TUI AG shareholder and Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen will sell a 15.7 percent stake in the German travel and tourism group, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday.
Indication not available
The company said it swung to a fourth-quarter net profit of 100.4 million Swiss francs ($113.09 million), compared with a net loss of 134.6 million in the year-earlier period.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Q4 results due.
Indicated unchanged
The group said its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached $76.4 million, up from $47.2 million in the same period last year.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Q4 results due. The sporting goods maker is expected to report its quarterly net loss increased 83 percent to 78 million euros. Poll:
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The B2B marketing specialist for business equipment reported fourth-quarter EBIT of 12.4 million euros, below the 14.6 million analyst average in a Reuters poll. Poll:
BERTRANDT - dividend 2.20 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
ADIDAS - HSBC cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -2.15 pct at Thursday’s close.
German January producer prices -0.1 pct m/m, -1.1 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for +0.2 pct m/m, -0.8 pct y/y.
German February Markit composite flash PMI due at 0828 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 56.3 vs 56.5, services PMI 53.4 vs 53.1.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7272 euros) ($1 = 0.8878 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)