German stocks - Factors to watch on February 20

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANKS

France and Germany agreed that a planned pan-European tax on financial transactions should cover all derivatives products, a source close to French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German consumer goods group said weak foreign currencies would continue to hurt its results in the first half of 2014 as it reported fourth-quarter sales below expectations. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The exchange operator said late Wednesday it would keep its dividend stable even after a legal settlement and shaky revenue pushed 2013 net profit down. It will hold its annual press conference at 0900 GMT.

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The group is considering moving some of its production out of big factories and to smaller, more local sites, the group’s research head Gerd Manz told Handelsblatt newspaper in an article published on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The mail group is becoming more attractive for U.S. investors, the group’s CFO told Handelsblatt newspaper in an article published on Thursday.

FRESENIUS SE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The diversified healthcare group is considering making a bid for the medical nutrition unit of France’s Danone in what could be a 4 billion euro ($5.50 billion) deal, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Q4 results. The lender reported quarterly operating profit of 58 million euros, more than the 53.5 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll:

It on Wednesday said it would propose a dividend of 0.75 euros per share for 2013.

TUI AG

Indicated 3.5 percent lower

TUI AG shareholder RIU, the Spanish hotels group, is to increase its stake in the German travel and tourism group by around 2 percent as part of a placing by the group’s second largest shareholder.

TUI AG shareholder and Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen will sell a 15.7 percent stake in the German travel and tourism group, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday.

BB BIOTECH

Indication not available

The company said it swung to a fourth-quarter net profit of 100.4 million Swiss francs ($113.09 million), compared with a net loss of 134.6 million in the year-earlier period.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Q4 results due.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated unchanged

The group said its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached $76.4 million, up from $47.2 million in the same period last year.

PUMA

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Q4 results due. The sporting goods maker is expected to report its quarterly net loss increased 83 percent to 78 million euros. Poll:

TAKKT

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The B2B marketing specialist for business equipment reported fourth-quarter EBIT of 12.4 million euros, below the 14.6 million analyst average in a Reuters poll. Poll:

EX-DIVIDEND

BERTRANDT - dividend 2.20 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADIDAS - HSBC cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -2.15 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January producer prices -0.1 pct m/m, -1.1 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for +0.2 pct m/m, -0.8 pct y/y.

German February Markit composite flash PMI due at 0828 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 56.3 vs 56.5, services PMI 53.4 vs 53.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7272 euros) ($1 = 0.8878 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)