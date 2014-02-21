German stocks - Factors to watch on February 21

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Q4 results. The German carmaker is expected to report its fourth-quarter operating group profit rose 15.1 percent to 3.08 billion euros, the average of 20 estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. Poll:
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Germany’s largest airline said it had cancelled 35 flights due to a security staff strike in Frankfurt.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The diversified drugs and chemicals group is ready to pursue a takeover worth billions to boost its medicines unit even after making an offer for AZ Electronic Materials, its Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley was quoted as saying by daily Handelsblatt.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Publication of 2013 annual report due at around 1000 GMT. The carmaker reported Q4 results on Feb. 6.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Allianz’s German operations have underperformed competitors over the last five years, credit rating agency Moody’s said, arguing that the insurer’s pricing power has been limited by fierce competition and price wars.
Indicated 6.8 percent lower
The carbon specialist said it expected a net loss of almost 400 million euros for 2013 and would not pay a dividend for the year, citing weakness at its main graphite electrodes business.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The company said its 2013 sales fell 11.4 percent to 408.7 million euros.
Indicated 1 percent higher
The company said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to about 2 million euros in 2013.
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +2.9 pct at Friday’s close.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7293 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)