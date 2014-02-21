German stocks - Factors to watch on February 21

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Q4 results. The German carmaker is expected to report its fourth-quarter operating group profit rose 15.1 percent to 3.08 billion euros, the average of 20 estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. Poll:

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Germany’s largest airline said it had cancelled 35 flights due to a security staff strike in Frankfurt.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The diversified drugs and chemicals group is ready to pursue a takeover worth billions to boost its medicines unit even after making an offer for AZ Electronic Materials, its Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley was quoted as saying by daily Handelsblatt.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Publication of 2013 annual report due at around 1000 GMT. The carmaker reported Q4 results on Feb. 6.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Allianz’s German operations have underperformed competitors over the last five years, credit rating agency Moody’s said, arguing that the insurer’s pricing power has been limited by fierce competition and price wars.

SGL GROUP

Indicated 6.8 percent lower

The carbon specialist said it expected a net loss of almost 400 million euros for 2013 and would not pay a dividend for the year, citing weakness at its main graphite electrodes business.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company said its 2013 sales fell 11.4 percent to 408.7 million euros.

SINGULUS

Indicated 1 percent higher

The company said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to about 2 million euros in 2013.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +2.9 pct at Friday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

