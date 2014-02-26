German stocks - Factors to watch on February 26

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Adidas agreed on Tuesday to stop selling two raunchy T-shirts months ahead of the World Cup in Brazil after the government complained that they associated the country with sexual tourism.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

Dividend announcement due.

Also, Bayer’s extended takeover offer for Norway’s Algeta due to run out. Bayer said on Monday it had received 92.17 percent of shares in its cash offer, according to preliminary data.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Foreclosed houses managed by Deutsche Bank in black and Latino neighborhoods had more broken windows, damaged roofs, overgrown lawns and trash in the yard than those it managed in nearby white neighborhoods, a nonprofit group said in a complaint to federal officials on Tuesday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom does not rule out a flotation of joint venture EE, which it owns with France’s Orange, in the future, board member Claudia Nemat told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

Related news

K+S

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Rival Potash Corp of Saskatchewan chief executive officer Bill Doyle said on Tuesday it was “logical” to expect potash rivals Uralkali OAO of Russia and Belaruskali to reunite at some point in a move that could bolster the struggling potash industry.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Five Volkswagen workers moved on Tuesday to undercut the United Auto Workers’ appeal to an election that resulted in the union’s failure to organize VW’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant earlier this month, an anti-union group said.

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Airbus Group announced a hike in aircraft production to keep up with record demand for its smallest jets as it unveiled slightly higher-than-expected core profits on Wednesday.

Related news

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Q4 results due. The fashion house already said last month its full-year EBIT fell 9 percent to 105.8 million euros as bad weather kept shoppers out of stores.

Related news

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Z&S Zucker und Staerke, a joint venture of Germany’s Suedzucker and Zucker Beteiligungsgesellschaft, has increased its stake in Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana , Suedzucker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Related news

QSC

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

The internet service company said it expected its 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to decline to 60-70 million euros from 77.8 million last year as it invests more in its products.

Related news

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Telefonica Deutschland reported a return to quarterly operating profit growth on Wednesday thanks to capital gains from asset sales. Excluding capital gain, its operating profit was down 13.4 percent on promotional spending.

Related news

WIRECARD

Indicated 3 percent lower

The German payment systems provider plans to issue about 11.2 million new shares to raise funds for future acquisitions, the group said on Tuesday.

Shares will be offered in a range of 32.25-33.00 euros apiece, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Related news

CEWE COLOR

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The photofinishing company reported a 3.5 percent gain in 2013 pretax profit to 27.8 million euros and higher profitability thanks to sales of higher-margin products such as photo books.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AURUBIS - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

COMMERZBANK - HSBC raises its recommendation on the stock to “overweight” from “neutral”.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - UBS cuts to ”neutral from “buy”, lowers target price to 51.20 euros from 54 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer morale rose to its highest level in seven years heading into March as shoppers in Europe’s biggest economy became more upbeat about their future income.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)