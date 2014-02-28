German stocks - Factors to watch on February 28

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0815 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Germany’s largest drugmaker posted a 3.1 percent decline in adjusted core earnings, dampened by a weak Japanese yen and emerging-market currencies, which lowered the euro value of its sales abroad.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The telecoms company does not rule out job cuts across Europe after more than 1,500 employees in Greece had to go, board member Claudia Nemat told German magazine Focus.

Related news

RWE

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

German utility RWE is set to report a net loss of almost 3 billion euros ($4 billion), the digital edition of German newspaper Handelsblatt said on Thursday, citing supervisory board sources.

Related

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The lubricant maker said it saw sales and earnings rising this year after 2013 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 6.6 percent and said it was raising its dividend to 1.40 euros per preference share and 1.38 euros per ordinary share.

Related news

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The steelmaker expects cost-cutting measures to help it near breakeven on a pretax level this year, it said on Friday, after a prolonged slump in Europe’s steel market led to a wider 2013 loss.

Related news

FREENET

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Freenet said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 357.4 million euros in 2013, and its group result rose 38 percent to 238.9 million euros. Freenet aims for EBITDA of approximately 365 million euros for financial year 2014 and of around 370 million euros for 2015.

Related news

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The biotech firm said it expected to slump to an EBIT loss of 11-16 million euros this year, with lower sales, as year-earlier one-time payments are not repeated.

Related news

NORDEX

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

2013 results due. The wind turbine maker is expected to report EBIT of 46.9 million euros for 2013, up from a 61.1 million operating loss in the previous year. Poll:

Related news

CANCOM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company said it had acquired all shares in U.S.-based cloud technology company HPM Networks.

Related news

VOSSLOH

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

Vossloh said its 2013 EBIT would amount to 54.2 million euros, well below the 97.5 million euros figure from 2012, and just below the 57.8 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Related news

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated unchanged

Alstria Office said in 2013 funds from operations rose 4 percent to 45.3 million euros. Net profit was 38.9 million euros. Management proposed a dividend of 0.50 a share.

Related news

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

Indication not available

The property group announced plans to buy two property portfolios with a total of 41,500 flats for a combined 2.4 billion euros, to be paid for via two capital increases.

Related news

CENTROSOLAR

Indication not available

The creditors’ committee of CENTROSOLAR Group AG voted in favour of the cornerstones for a possible insolvency plan proposed by the Management Board.

Related news

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

AAREAL BANK - HSBC cuts the stock to “neutral” from “overweight”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January retail sales +2.5 pct m/m vs Reuters poll for +1.0 pct m/m, -1.2 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)