German stocks - Factors to watch on March 3

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.8 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0732 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

UKRAINE

Ukrainian border guards on Monday reported a build-up of armoured vehicles on the Russian side of a narrow sea channel dividing Russia and the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 2.7 percent lower

Daimler indicated 2.5 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 2.3 percent lower

It will take some more time until western European auto markets return to normal levels following the euro zone debt crisis, German carmakers’ association VDA’s President Matthias Wissmann told Handelsblatt daily, but added that he hopes that this week’s Geneva auto show will provide positive impulses.

BASF

Indicated 3 percent lower

The chemicals company said on Monday it planned to build a specialty amines plant at its existing Nanjing site to make dimethylaminopropylamine and polyetheramines from late 2015.

BAYER

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Bayer and Regeneron said they filed for regulatory approval of Eyelea for the treatment of diabetic macular edema in Japan.

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 1.2 percent lower

Rhoen-Klinikum indicated xx percent xx

The hospital division of the diversified German healthcare group Fresenius plans to cut a small number of jobs after purchasing around 38 hospitals from Rhoen-Klinikum for 3.07 billion euros, the division chief was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Separately, the company said on Sunday it had no plans to close any of the 110 hospitals it operates, including the 38 recently purchased from Rhoen-Klinikum.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

The German liquid crystal maker has extended the offer period for its planned takeover of Britain’s AZ Electronic Materials for a fourth time as it awaits approval for the deal from Chinese antitrust regulators.

SIEMENS

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

Siemens has been awarded a $253 million contract by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) to build nine substations, the German technology giant said on Sunday.

Separately, Siemens said it has launched another appeal against a legal ruling banning it from participating in public tenders in Brazil for five years, which took effect at the end of January.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

The steelmaker’s annual energy costs would rise by 265 million euros ($366 million) if it lost an exemption from surcharges meant to help fund Germany’s shift to greener energy, Rheinische Post quoted Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger as saying.

LEONI

Indicated 5.1 percent lower

The automotive supplier aims to expand its activities outside of Euorpe in the coming 10 years as it strives to double sales and earnings, Chief Executive Klaus Probst told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Full Q4 results due. The laboratory equipment maker already said on Jan. 28 its 2013 revenues rose by almost 5 percent and its underlying core profit was up 7.1 percent.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Barclays raises the stock to “overweight” from “equal weight”, hikes its target price to 21.50 euros from 16.50 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February Markit/BME manufacturing PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen unchanged at 54.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

($1 = 0.7240 euros)