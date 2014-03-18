German stocks - Factors to watch on March 18

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CRIMEA

The United States and European Union imposed personal sanctions on Monday on Russian and Crimean officials involved in the seizure of Crimea from Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the region as a sovereign state.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher

European car sales rose 7.6 percent in February, as a gradual economic recovery in Portugal, Spain and Italy boosted demand for mass market brands, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Separately, annual results due from Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the investment company that holds a majority stake in the ordinary share capital of Volkswagen.

Also, Scania’s independent board committee on Tuesday recommended shareholders to reject the bid by Volkswagen for the outstanding shares in the truck maker.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The healthcare group said it would issue 735 million euros of equity-neutral convertible bonds due in 2019, the final funding step for the acquisition of hospitals from Rhoen-Klinikum.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated unchanged

Prinovis, a joint-venture printing company controlled by Axel Springer and Bertelsmann, has lost a contract worth up to 25 million euros ($34.82 million), to print Germany weekly Der Spiegel, German daily Handelsblatt said. A Prinovis spokeswoman confirmed the report.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Celesio, the German drugs distributor being taken over by its U.S. peer McKesson, expects its underlying operating profit to return to growth this year as it expands its network of pharmacies.

DUERR

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

Published full 2013 annual report. The supplier of production systems for the automotive sector on Monday said it would propose raising its dividend to 1.45 euros per share for 2013 from 1.13 euros a year earlier.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The specialty chemicals maker expects profits and sales to rise this year after the group reached a deal to keep on selling polysilicon to solar companies in China, its single most important market.

BECHTLE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

2013 results due.

DIC ASSET

No indication available

The real estate company said it expected its funds from operations (FFO) to grow to 47-49 million euros this year from 45.9 million in 2013.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

QIAGEN - Berenberg raises to “buy” from “hold”, lifts target price to 19 euros from 14 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Tuesday’s close.

EURO ZONE

Germany’s Constitutional Court is expected to confirm on Tuesday that it considers the euro zone bailout fund legal so long as parliament has sufficient oversight.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

February wholesale price index -0.1 pct m/m vs expected +0.2 pct, -1.8 y/y vs expected -2.1 pct.

March ZEW index due to at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 53.0, current conditions seen at 52.0.

