German stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Peer Nike Inc on Thursday warned Wall Street that growing pressures from weaker currencies in key emerging markets would take a big toll on its profit in the current quarter and into the next fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Deutsche Bank has failed to win the dismissal of four U.S. lawsuits seeking to force it to pay damages or buy back troubled home loans it had packaged into residential mortgage-backed securities prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

Separately, shareholders will likely be asked at the annual general meeting in May to decide on the future bonus policy of Germany’s flagship lender, co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said.

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated unchanged

Rhoen-Klinikum indicated unchanged

Unlisted Sana Kliniken AG, the third-largest private-sector hospitals operator in Germany, said it has trained its sights on rivals Asklepios and Rhoen as potential takeover targets in the long term to keep up with industry leader Fresenius.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company plans to take its nuclear plant Grafenrheinfeld off the grid in early 2015, about half a year earlier than planned, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The recently-departed CEO of synthetic rubber specialist Lanxess is considering legal action to claw back severance pay he says he was forced to waive under pressure from the company.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit has been balloting staff over strike action, with the result of the vote likely to be announced on Friday.

RWE

Indicated unchanged

The head of the Polish unit of RWE reiterated there were no plans of selling RWE Polska, after Poland’s No.1 energy producer PGE said it would be interested in taking over the lot, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

SAP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The software maker proposed a dividend of 1.00 euro ($1.38) per share, up 18 percent from a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected 0.93 euros per share.

TUI AG

Indicated unchanged

Shareholders of Chilean shipper Vapores are due to vote on a business tie-up with Hapag-Lloyd, which is part-owned by tourism company TUI AG. The merger would create the world’s fourth largest container-shipping company.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The shopping centre investor said full-year net income jumped 41 percent to 173 million euros and it proposed a dividend of 1.25 euros per share.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 4.3 percent higher

Norwegian Air Shuttle, Europe’s third-largest budget airline, is not in talks to buy Air Berlin, the company told Reuters on Friday, denying a report in business daily Finansavisen that it was.

KOENIG & BAUER

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The world’s second-biggest maker of printing presses warned on Friday that it would likely post another pretax loss this year as it scrambles to adjust to a shrinking market.

GSW IMMOBILIEN

Indication not available

The real estate group that is being taken over by rival Deutsche Wohnen said it plans to pay no dividend for 2013.

SUNWAYS

Indicated 8.1 percent lower

Ailing German solar group Sunways AG said it would file for insolvency on Friday, adding it was already in talks with potential investors.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei closed for public holiday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)