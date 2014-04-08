German stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF, BAYER, THYSSENKRUPP, AURUBIS

BASF indicated 0.1 percent higher

Bayer indicated 0.3 percent lower

ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.3 percent lower

Aurubis indicated 1 percent lower

The German government will give its blessing on Tuesday to a sweeping reform of renewable energy laws that is to include cutting the number of energy-hungry companies exempted from a renewable energy surcharge to around 1,600 from 2,100.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank may need to set aside billions of euros in additional capital under a proposal from European regulators that could affect the bank’s efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and put pressure on dividends, analysts said.

Separately, Deutsche Bank is one of 13 banks set to fight EU charges of blocking exchanges’ access to the credit derivatives market at a hearing next month, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Continental has a goal of more than doubling sales at its rubber and plastics unit Contitech to over 11 billion euros ($15.1 billion) within the next decade, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing the division’s chief.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

German private equity firm Aurelius on Tuesday said it was buying Individual Desktop Solutions GmbH (IDS), a specialist for on-site desktop services and solutions, from Deutsche Telekom’s IT unit T-Systems.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

Lufthansa and its Austrian Airlines unit have halted flights to Libya indefinitely after a security incident at Tripoli airport two weeks ago, a Lufthansa spokesman said on Monday.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The property group placed 300 million euros in convertible bonds with institutional investors as it seeks to diversify funding sources and add muscle to its growth strategy.

TUI AG

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

Shareholder Teck Capital has sold further shares in the group, according to a series of regulatory filings published late on Monday.

NORDEX

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Under a sweeping reform of renewable energy due to be approved by the German government on Tuesday, there will be new upper limits on on-shore wind power expansion (at 2.5 gigawatts in capacity per year), photovoltaic (2.5 GW per year) and offshore wind plants (6.5 GW to 2020).

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DMG MORI SEIKI - Berenberg raises the stock to “buy” from “hold”, lifts its target price to 26 euros from 22 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.

NORDLB

The state-controlled lender expects to lower its provisions for risks from lending in its ship financing portfolio during the current year, Chief Financial Officer Ulrike Brouzi said in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The German government forecasts its economic growth will accelerate to 2.0 percent in 2015 after gross domestic product expands by a projected 1.8 percent this year, according to an internal report for the European Commission obtained by Reuters.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7277 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)