German stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund, cut its holdings of U.S. government-related securities and mortgages for the second straight month in March.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

A top salesperson was placed on leave last month after the German bank found what it regarded as inappropriate communication between her and Singapore’s central bank, Dow Jones reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Separately, the bank is considering raised base salaries for its management board members by more than a third, but reducing bonuses, Die Welt reported, citing sources close to the company.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Volkswagen said on Wednesday it will stop selling about 27,000 current model year Jettas, Beetles, Beetle Convertibles and Passats with 1.8-liter engines and automatic transmissions in North America because transmission oil may leak.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

The airport operator reported a 0.9 percent rise in passengers numbers at Frankfurt airport for March, plus a 3.4 percent increase in freight.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 3.9 pct higher

The maker of pill bottles and syringes reported Q1 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 47.6 million euros ($65.8 million), slightly above a forecast for 46.8 million. Poll:

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

Independent directors at the group’s Leighton subsidiary recommended that shareholders accept the German company’s offer to up its stake.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

GRENKELEASING - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

SARTORIUS - 1.02 eur/shr dividend proposed for preference shares, 1 eur/shr for common shares

SKY DEUTSCHLAND - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DAIMLER - dividend 2.25 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Morgan Stanley cuts to “equal-weight” from “overweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 1.1 pct, S&P 500 up 1.1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.7 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei unchanged at Thursday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Harro ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan)