German stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

The world’s largest chemical company threw its weight behind Russia’s South Stream pipeline project to carry natural gas to Europe while bypassing Ukraine and called Gazprom a reliable supplier.

BMW

Indicated 1.2 pct lower

The carmaker said it would voluntarily recall more than 156,000 vehicles in the United States, including its popular 3 Series compact sedan, to check for potentially defective bolts that could lead to engine damage.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.9 pct lower

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

Banks will not have to hold as much capital as feared to cover trading losses, global regulators said on Thursday in their latest easing of rules to avoid crimping economic recovery.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

Deutsche Bank has won dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to have it cover government-sponsored Freddie Mac’s losses on defective mortgage securities purchased from a more than $1.4 billion trust.

Separately, it has hired senior Credit Suisse Group AG investment banker, Rahul Chawla, to head its structured finance business in India, sources said.

E.ON

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

The utility will not extend a cooperation deal with Desertec planning company DII, which runs out at the end of 2014, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

LANXESS

Indicated 1.1 pct lower

The group said it was raising prices for technical rubber grades.

RHOEN

Indicated 0.7 pct lower

German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum, which has sold about two thirds of its assets to peer Fresenius, is looking for takeover targets to focus on larger hospital complexes, its Chief Financial Officer Jens-Peter Neumann was quoted as saying by daily Handelsblatt.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.9 pct lower

The company said late Thursday it acquired an exclusive worldwide license to the biomarker calreticulin (CALR) and plans to develop a molecular diagnostic test for the CALR mutations.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The European Union has cleared the imposition of hefty duties on Chinese imports of glass used in solar panels, claiming they receive illegal subsidies and are sold at unfairly low prices that threaten European manufacturers.

BAUER

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The company said it would not pay a dividend after posting its first loss in 14 years. It reported a net loss of 19.4 million euros and predicted net profits of 20-25 million for 2014.

EX-DIVIDEND

GRENKELEASING - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

SARTORIUS - dividend 1.02 eur/shr for preference shares, 1 eur/shr for common shares

SKY DEUTSCHLAND - no dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SALZGITTER - Citigroup raises to “Buy” from “neutral”

INVISION AG - Berenberg starts with “buy” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 1.6 pct, S&P 500 down 2.1 pct, Nasdaq down 3.1 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei down 2.4 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March final CPI +0.3 pct m/m, +1.0 pct y/y.

March final HICP +0.3 pct m/m, +0.9 pct y/y.

March wholesale prices unchanged m/m, -1.7 pct y/y

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)