German stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.5 pct lower
The world’s largest chemical company threw its weight behind Russia’s South Stream pipeline project to carry natural gas to Europe while bypassing Ukraine and called Gazprom a reliable supplier.
Indicated 1.2 pct lower
The carmaker said it would voluntarily recall more than 156,000 vehicles in the United States, including its popular 3 Series compact sedan, to check for potentially defective bolts that could lead to engine damage.
Indicated 0.9 pct lower
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
Banks will not have to hold as much capital as feared to cover trading losses, global regulators said on Thursday in their latest easing of rules to avoid crimping economic recovery.
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
Deutsche Bank has won dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to have it cover government-sponsored Freddie Mac’s losses on defective mortgage securities purchased from a more than $1.4 billion trust.
Separately, it has hired senior Credit Suisse Group AG investment banker, Rahul Chawla, to head its structured finance business in India, sources said.
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
The utility will not extend a cooperation deal with Desertec planning company DII, which runs out at the end of 2014, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Indicated 1.1 pct lower
The group said it was raising prices for technical rubber grades.
Indicated 0.7 pct lower
German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum, which has sold about two thirds of its assets to peer Fresenius, is looking for takeover targets to focus on larger hospital complexes, its Chief Financial Officer Jens-Peter Neumann was quoted as saying by daily Handelsblatt.
Indicated 0.9 pct lower
The company said late Thursday it acquired an exclusive worldwide license to the biomarker calreticulin (CALR) and plans to develop a molecular diagnostic test for the CALR mutations.
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
The European Union has cleared the imposition of hefty duties on Chinese imports of glass used in solar panels, claiming they receive illegal subsidies and are sold at unfairly low prices that threaten European manufacturers.
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
The company said it would not pay a dividend after posting its first loss in 14 years. It reported a net loss of 19.4 million euros and predicted net profits of 20-25 million for 2014.
GRENKELEASING - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
SARTORIUS - dividend 1.02 eur/shr for preference shares, 1 eur/shr for common shares
SKY DEUTSCHLAND - no dividend
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
SALZGITTER - Citigroup raises to “Buy” from “neutral”
INVISION AG - Berenberg starts with “buy” rating
Dow Jones down 1.6 pct, S&P 500 down 2.1 pct, Nasdaq down 3.1 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei down 2.4 pct at Friday’s close.
March final CPI +0.3 pct m/m, +1.0 pct y/y.
March final HICP +0.3 pct m/m, +0.9 pct y/y.
March wholesale prices unchanged m/m, -1.7 pct y/y
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)