German stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE

Allianz indicated 0.9 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.3 percent higher

Some bigger German life insurance companies could find themselves struggling if low interest rates persist, according to comments made by the country’s top insurance regulator in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

BMW

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

BMW is getting closer to deciding whether it will build a new factory, its board member Ian Robertson said on Sunday, as the luxury carmaker expands capacity to meet demand in key markets.

Separately, Olaf Kastner, Chief Executive of BMW Brilliance Automotive, said the joint venture between BMW Group and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd had diversified beyond building BMW branded cars in the world’s largest car market.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Plaintiffs’ lawyers are seeking to draw Continental Automotive Systems US, the maker of airbag systems in recalled General Motors vehicles, into litigation over an ignition-switch defect that has been linked to 13 deaths, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Daimler said its DENZA electric car will be eligible for local subsidies in China when it goes on sale there in September priced at 369,000 renminbi ($59,300).

Separately, the company can expand production capacity at its Beijing plant to 350,000 vehicles a year if customer demand calls for it, Rene Reif, the head of manufacturing at Beijing Benz Automotive, said on Monday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The airline is in talks with several “sector heavyweights” about a takeover of its IT unit, Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Tuesday.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated unchanged

The liquid crystal maker extended the offer period for its planned takeover of AZ Electronic Materials for a sixth time on Friday as it continues to seek Chinese antitrust approval.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company is being sued for 670 million euros in damages, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing an interview with Russian businessman Platon Lebedev.

SIEMENS

Siemens said it and Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co (BAIC) would form a joint venture to produce motors and inverters for hybrid and battery electric vehicles.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Europe’s largest carmaker will keep adding capacity in China as it is counting on double-digit growth in the biggest auto market, helped by strong economic growth in interior regions, it said on Saturday ahead of the Beijing auto show.

Separately, Volkswagen has agreed the basic concept and design of a budget car for emerging markets, a VW manager told Reuters.

In addition, Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn is not worried about the company’s investments in Russia despite the ongoing conflict there with Ukraine, he told Automobilwoche.

Automobilwoche also reported that VW’s Lamborghini has broadly reached a decision to build the new Urus SUV in VW’s plant in Bratislava, citing a company insider, adding the car would be available from 2017.

VW’s Porsche is boosting its development staff and will hire 400 employees this year, Porsche’s head of development Wolfgang Hatz told Stuttgarter Zeitung in an interview.

CAT OIL AG

Indicated 4 percent higher

Daily operations are not being affected by tensions over the Ukraine and project tenders in Russia are going well, the CEO of the oil services company told Euro am Sonntag. He also said shareholders could expect a higher dividend for 2013 than the 0.25 euros paid out per share for 2012.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Indication not available

The company said it bought a 13.7 percent stake in bakery chain Dahlewitzer Landbaeckerei GmbH.

GESCO

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The investment company will reduce its dividend for the 2013/14 financial year due to an expected fall in profit, its CFO Robert Spartmann said in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

SCHALTBAU AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company said it took over 5.6 percent of shares in Spanish Albatros S.L., adding it would raise its stake to 40 percent in the course of 2014.

VILLEROY & BOCH

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company said its sales roise 5.1 percent in the first quarter to 193 million euros ($266.42 million).

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS:

DEUTSCHE BANK - UBS cuts to “neutral”

EX-DIVIDEND

BEIERSDORF - dividend 0.70 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at Tuesday’s close.

BOSCH

The conglomerate sticks to its 2013 targets for its automotive technology division, board member Wolf-Henning Scheider told Handelsblatt.

The company, which in January released preliminary results on a group level, is scheduled to hold its annual press conference on April 30.

Separately, U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation of electric car chargers made by German supplier Robert Bosch after a driver of a 2013 Nissan Leaf reported one emitted smoke while charging.

HAPAG-LLOYD

A significant majority of shareholders in Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores lent their support to the firm’s merger with Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, allowing the agreed deal to clear a hurdle.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

