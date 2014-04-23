German stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0637 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated unchanged
Bayer said it has filed for regulatory approval of riociguat for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in Japan.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Germany’s largest lender is trimming its equities team in Latin America and is considering shutting its equities business in Chile, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the matter.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Alecta, which held about 2 percent of shares as per March 31, said it rejects Volkswagen’s tender offer for Scania AB . Meanwhile, Gamco, Handelsbanken Fonder and SEB Fonder plan to accept the offer, according to the investors and a newspaper report.
No indication available
Azul Linhas Aereas, Brazil’s third-biggest airline, is set to announce a fleet expansion on Wednesday including an order for its first wide-body aircraft from European planemaker Airbus , according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
No indication available
The German insurance group’s shares will start trading on the Warsaw stock exchange on Wednesday. Its stock is already traded in Frankfurt.
Indicated 4.4 percent higher
The group announced a 40 percent increase to its annual dividend to 0.35 euros per share after posting a 44 percent gain in 2013 operating profit to 114.9 million euros.
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The IT services leasing provider affirmed its outlook for 2014 net profit of 52-56 million euros ($72-77 million) as it reported first-quarter profit rose to 14.5 million from 11.5 million.
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Markit’s flash Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) for April due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 54.0, up from 53.7 in March. Services PMI seen at 53.4, up from 53.0 in the previous month.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7248 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)