German stocks - Factors to watch on April 25

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0636 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The company raised its outlook for the current year, aiming for and EBIT margin of 10.5 percent.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Germany’s biggest lender is considering whether to raise capital by as much as 5 billion euros ($6.91 billion) this year to cope with European stress tests and new capital rules, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing no sources.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German diversified healthcare group said its Kabi unit was forming a joint venture with Russia’s Sistema and Zenitco Finance Management LLC.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Siemens Industry Automation Holding will pay shareholders of IBS AG a cash sum of 12.10 euros a share in a squeeze-out process, IBS said on Thursday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Volkswagen said on Thursday that it will lay off about 900 autoworkers at two Brazilian plants, one of the biggest recent efforts to cut output in the face of sluggish demand for cars in Latin America’s largest economy.

Separately, the carmaker’s offer to minority shareholders in truckmaker Scania expires on Friday at 1500 GMT.

METRO

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Rival Karstadt is making progress in its turnaround efforts, the chain’s new CEO said in a letter to staff.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

CONTINENTAL - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

SAF HOLLAND - 0.27 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HANNOVER RE - DZ Bank cuts to “hold” from “buy”

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7236 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)