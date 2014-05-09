German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

The company is in talks with the remaining owners of Eneva over whether the Brazilian energy firm, in which E.ON owns 38 percent, should raise 1.5 billion reais ($677.31 million) in capital, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

Related news ($1 = 2.2146 Brazilian Reals)

MERCK

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

German pharmaceuticals and chemicals company Merck KGaA on Thursday said it had appointed Marcus Kuhnert to become chief financial officer, effective on Aug. 1.

Merck further said it would seek to delist AZ Electronic Materials, after securing control over 97.85 percent of the company.

Related news

SALZGITTER

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

The steelmaker posted a first-quarter pretax loss of 8.7 million euros ($12.1 million), compared with a 16.1 million euro pretax loss from a year earlier, thanks to its holding in copper producer Aurubis.

Related news:

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

The maker of medical technology said it was still aiming to widen its EBIT margin to 15 percent by 2015 from at 13.8 percent in the first six months of the fiscal year. Poll:

Related news

Koenig & Bauer

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

The world’s second-biggest maker of printing presses said it was aiming for a positive operating result before special items in 2014 after its first-quarter operating loss narrowed to 10.2 million euros from 16.9 millions a year earlier.

Related news

IPO

First day of trading in shares of German 3D printer maker SLM Solutions. The shares were placed with investors at 18 euros each, the lower end of its price range.

Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer Zalando, which sources said was mulling a possible flotation later this year, said it was getting closer to breaking even as sales growth slowed slightly in the first three months of 2014.

Related news

EnBW

No indication available

Q1 results due. The German utility is due to present first-quarter earnings.

Related news

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - SocGen cuts to “hold” from “buy”

K&S AG - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

LANXESS - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

MERCK KGAA - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BILFINGER - 3.00 eur/shr dividend

LEONI - 1.00 eur/shr dividend

ADIDAS - 1.50 eur/shr dividend

MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.35 eur/shr dividend

TALANX - 1.20 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.14 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.25 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports posted their biggest fall in nearly a year in March and imports also fell, narrowing the trade surplus in Europe’s largest economy and confirming that trade was a drag on growth at the start of 2014.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Edward Taylor)