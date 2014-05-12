German stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher
SGL indicated 4.5 percent higher
BMW and SGL Group will triple production of carbon fibre to 9,000 metric tonnes per year, as the German luxury auto maker prepares to expand the use of lightweight materials in its model range.
E.ON indicated 0.8 percent higher
RWE indicated 1.3 percent higher
German utilities are in talks with the government about handing over responsibility for decommissioning the country’s nuclear power plants to a public foundation, two sources familiar with the proposals said on Sunday.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Deutsche Bank has cleared its top management after an internal investigation into manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate, German magazine WirtschaftWoche reported.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany should sell down its 31.9 percent stake in Deutsche Telekom, a senior official at Germany’s federal audit office, the Bundesrechnungshof, told German daily Die Welt.
Separately, Deutsche Telekom is seeking a breakup fee of more than $1 billion from Sprint Corp in the event a potential merger with the German firm’s T-Mobile US Inc does not win regulatory approval, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
April traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that the German government would support a tie-up between German engineering firm Siemens and French rival Alstom if the corporate decision-makers decide that it would make sense.
Separately, Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser told German magazine Der Spiegel that the company would decide at the end of the month whether to make an offer for Alstom, when things were more clear.
Siemens on Monday said it had started a programme agreed in November to buy back up to 4 billion euros of its own shares.
Indicated 7.7 percent higher
British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc confirmed on Monday that it is in early talks with Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox over the possible acquisition of its pay-TV assets in Germany and Italy, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The drug distributor majority-owned by U.S. peer McKesson said an expected waning of intense price competition in the German wholesale market should help underpin its underlying operating profit this year.
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The internet service company reported its first-quarter net profit slumped to 0.3 million euros, compared with consensus for 0.8 million. It also said it would announce in the coming days a 150-million-euro promissory note.
No indication available
The real estate company affirmed its 2014 outlook for funds from operations (FFO) to reach 47-49 million euros after it posted a 7 percent rise in first-quarter FFO to 12 million.
MERCK KGAA - 1.90 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - 0.70 eur/shr
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0..5 pct at Friday’s close.
Nikkei -0.35 pct at Monday‘s.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jonathan Gould)