German stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW, SGL GROUP

BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher

SGL indicated 4.5 percent higher

BMW and SGL Group will triple production of carbon fibre to 9,000 metric tonnes per year, as the German luxury auto maker prepares to expand the use of lightweight materials in its model range.

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated 0.8 percent higher

RWE indicated 1.3 percent higher

German utilities are in talks with the government about handing over responsibility for decommissioning the country’s nuclear power plants to a public foundation, two sources familiar with the proposals said on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Deutsche Bank has cleared its top management after an internal investigation into manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate, German magazine WirtschaftWoche reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany should sell down its 31.9 percent stake in Deutsche Telekom, a senior official at Germany’s federal audit office, the Bundesrechnungshof, told German daily Die Welt.

Separately, Deutsche Telekom is seeking a breakup fee of more than $1 billion from Sprint Corp in the event a potential merger with the German firm’s T-Mobile US Inc does not win regulatory approval, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

April traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that the German government would support a tie-up between German engineering firm Siemens and French rival Alstom if the corporate decision-makers decide that it would make sense.

Separately, Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser told German magazine Der Spiegel that the company would decide at the end of the month whether to make an offer for Alstom, when things were more clear.

Siemens on Monday said it had started a programme agreed in November to buy back up to 4 billion euros of its own shares.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 7.7 percent higher

British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc confirmed on Monday that it is in early talks with Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox over the possible acquisition of its pay-TV assets in Germany and Italy, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The drug distributor majority-owned by U.S. peer McKesson said an expected waning of intense price competition in the German wholesale market should help underpin its underlying operating profit this year.

QSC

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The internet service company reported its first-quarter net profit slumped to 0.3 million euros, compared with consensus for 0.8 million. It also said it would announce in the coming days a 150-million-euro promissory note.

DIC ASSET

No indication available

The real estate company affirmed its 2014 outlook for funds from operations (FFO) to reach 47-49 million euros after it posted a 7 percent rise in first-quarter FFO to 12 million.

EX-DIVIDEND

MERCK KGAA - 1.90 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - 0.70 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0..5 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -0.35 pct at Monday‘s.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

