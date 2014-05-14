German stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0645 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German insurer saw 21.7 billion euros ($29.7 billion) in net investment outflows from its bond fund manager Pimco in the first quarter, hurting performance fees and contributing to a 28 percent decline in asset management operating profit.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Dubai-based airline operator Emirates’ ground services unit Dnata is “very interested” in acquiring the German airline’s LSG Sky Chefs unit if it is put up for sale again, Dnata’s president said on Tuesday.
Daimler indicated unchanged
Deutsche Telekom indicated unchanged
The German government is considering all options for future operators of its “Toll Collect” truck tolling system after the current contract ends in August 2015, a transportation ministry spokeswoman said. Daimler and Telekom are both interested in a renewal of their contract to run the system, which they currently share with French motorway operator Cofiroute.
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
Germany’s second-biggest utility said its first-quarter operating profit declined by almost a fifth, joining rivals in blaming a mild winter and low wholesale power prices across Europe.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A U.S. appeals court appeared skeptical on Tuesday about reinstating a $1.3 billion jury verdict won by Oracle Corp against SAP, in a case where the German software company admitted massive copyright infringement.
The appeals court also suggested Oracle may deserve more than the roughly $300 million it had been assigned by a lower court.
Indicated unchanged
Earnings at the potash miner beat market expectations as the price of the fertiliser mineral started to recover from a slump that followed the break-up of an export alliance between two larger rivals last year.
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
Volkswagen on Tuesday said it extended the contracts of three top board members, including that of Audi’s chief executive, Rupert Stadler.
No indication
Europe’s biggest copper smelter said it expected its full-year financial results to increase as modernisation and maintenance work on its main smelter in Hamburg have been completed.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The property group said its first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) rose 91 percent to 59.1 million euros, driven by high demand for residential space.
No indication
The lighting group published its full Q2 financial report. It had already reported key figures on April 30.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The hospitals operator confirmed its 2015 outlook but stopped short of giving a prediction for this year as it is regrouping after the sale of about two-thirds of its hospitals.
Indicated 2 percent lower
The scents and flavourings group is to sell 11.15 million new shares to help finance its acquisition of France’s Diana Group, a supplier to the food, pet food and cosmetics industries, the company said on Tuesday.
The guidance for the placement is at 36.00-36.50 euros per share, with books cover within the range, a person familiar with placement said.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The sportswear company trimmed its margin forecasts for 2014 due to currency volatility as it reported an expected slide in first-quarter results amid a battle to reposition the brand back on its sporting roots.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The information technology services company said it was confident that this year’s revenue and earnings position will outperform last year‘s.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The biotech company affirmed its 2014 outlook after its first-quarter EBITDA loss, before changes in contingent consideration, widened to 1.3 million euros from 0.4 million.
Indicated 5.2 percent higher
The wind turbine maker raised its outlook for the ongoing year after strong demand for its products in Europe led it to post forecast-beating results.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The lab equipment maker said it still expected a slight increase in its 2014 EBIT margin after its first-quarter EBIT margin widened by 0.9 percentage points to 15.5 percent.
Indicated xx percent xx
The company stuck with an outlook for sales of 70-80 million euros and a 2014 profit after it swung to first-quarter EBITDA from continuing operations of 1.3 million euros after a year-earlier loss of 0.6 million.
No indication
The company affirmed its outlook for 2014 EBIT of about 75 million euros after more than doubling EBIT to 4.9 million euros in the first quarter.
Indicated unchanged
The automotive supplier said the net profit for its fiscal first half rose to 28.7 million euros from a year-earlier 26.5 million, citing a positive development of the automotive sector in the United States, western Europe and China.
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The company affirmed its outlook for slight revenue and earnings growth this year after its first-quarter EBIT eased to 1.8 million euros from 2.0 million a year earlier.
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The port logistics company said its target for stable 2014 earnings remained ambitious due to infrastructure deficits and competitive pressure, as it reported a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net profit.
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
The company said it expected reported revenue growth at a rate in the low teens in the second quarter, slowing from a 19.1 percent rate in the first quarter. Adjusted profit turned positive in the first quarter, coming to 0.1 million euros.
AIXTRON - no dividend proposed
SYMRISE - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
VOLKSWAGEN - 4.00 eur/shr
PUMA - 0.50 eur/shr
FREENET - 1.45 eur/shr
HUGO BOSS - 3.34 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
THYSSENKRUPP - UBS drops the stock from its Metals & Mining Sector Least Preferred List, with a “sell” rating. Citigroup raises the stock to “neutral” from “sell” and raises its price target to 23.50 euros from 17 euros.
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.04 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.14 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Germany’s consumer price inflation for April was confirmed at a 0.2 percent month-on-month fall and a 1.3 percent year-on-year rise, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Harro ten Wolde and Monica Raymunt)