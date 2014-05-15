German stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Indicated 2 pct lower
The world’s largest postal and logistics company unveiled a lower-than-expected increase in first-quarter operating profit, with higher deliveries in its international express courier business failing to offset negative impact from weak currencies in emerging markets.
Related news
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The utility said late Wednesday a resolution passed by the Datteln city council had reestablished a “firm planning basis” for the new Datteln 4 hard coal power generating unit .
Related news
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The world’s largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, said quarterly underlying core earnings edged 0.7 percent higher as the benefits of a cost cutting initiative outweighed the impact of weaker foreign currency exchange rates.
Merck intends to form a joint venture with three other parties to strengthen its business with anti-allergic remedies and has notified its plans to the German Federal Cartel Office according to the regulator’s website.
Related news
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The French government has issued a decree allowing it to block any foreign takeovers of French companies in “strategic” industries, throwing up a potential roadblock to General Electric’s planned $16.9 billion bid for Alstom’s energy assets. Siemens is also interested in the assets.
Related news
No indication available
New export restrictions reportedly being considered by Germany’s ruling centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) could cause lasting damage to the German defence industry, the head of the Airbus Defence and Space division, Berhard Gerwert, said on Wednesday.
Related news
Indicated unchanged
The company late Wednesday reported a 19 pct rise in Q1 EBIT and said it was standing by its targets for the year.
Related news
No indication available
The property firm reported a 21 percent increase in first-quarter funds from operations, excluding disposal gains, to 41 million euros, slightly above consensus for 39.5 million.
Related news
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Minority owner and founder of Media-Saturn Erich Kellerhals wants to buy back the electronics chain with the help of investors, he told the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Related news
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The steelmaker reported its first-quarter net loss narrowed as restructuring at the group helped offset the effects of overcapacity on Europe’s steel market.
Related news
Indicated 0.8 pct lower
The sugar maker is due to hold a press conference on its fiscal year through Feb. 28. It said on April 8 that operating profit in the year dropped by almost a third to 658 million euros.
Related news
No indication available
The insurer’s net profit fell 7 percent as expected in the first quarter, hit by slightly lower premiums compared with a year-earlier quarter that also saw a strong capital gain.
Related news
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Germany’s largest solar company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results as cheaper Asian rivals and a further decline in solar power subsidies in its core market Germany continued to gnaw away at its profits.
Related news
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The payment systems provider confirmed a forecast for EBITDA of between 160-175 million euros in the 2014 fiscal year as it reported Q1 EBITDA up 33 percent.
Related news
Indicated 1.2 pct higher
Germany’s second largest airline said it needed to change and was working on developing a sustainable business model as it reported a slightly narrower first-quarter loss in line with expectations late Wednesday.
On Thursday it said it expected an increase in passenger numbers and revenue for 2014.
Related news
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
The online tyre retailer posted first quarter revenue of 94.3 million euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.4 million euros.
Related news
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The market researcher stuck with a 2014 outlook for organic growth of 1-2 percent and an adjusted operating profit margin of 12-12.5 percent as it banks on currency effects that hit its first-quarter growth to ease over the course of the year.
Related news
Indicated xx pct xx
Q1 results due from the wine retailer. Q1 EBIT seen up 5.7 percent to 3.7 million euros. Poll
Related news
Indicated 0.5 pct lower
The company affirmed its 2014 outlook for EBIT of about 65 million euros after posting a 10 percent increase in first-quarter EBIT to 4.4 million.
Related news
SAF Holland
Indicated 3.6 pct higher
The commercial vehicles supplier reported a forecast-beating 24 percent rise in first quarter profit thanks to good demand for trailers in Europe.
Related news
Indicated 2.1 pct higher
The car hire company reported a Q1 pretax profit of 26.6 million euros and confirmed its outlook for the year.
Related news
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The maker of decorative surface materials affirmed an outlook for 2014 sales to rise to 630-640 million euros from 404 million in 2013 thanks to its acquisition of Sueddekor, after its first-quarter sales jumped 62 percent to 160.1 million.
Related news
BMW - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.77 eur/shr dividend proposed
MAN SE - 3.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
WACKER CHEMIE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMDIRECT BANK - 0.36 eur/shr dividend proposed
JUNGHEINRICH - 0.86 eur/pref shr, 0.80 eur/nominal shr dividend proposed
SYMRISE - 0.70 eur/shr
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.75 pct at Thursday’s close.
Q1 German economic growth due at 0600 GMT, seen at +2.2 pct year-on-year.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)