German stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Order books on Deutsche Bank’s Additional Tier 1 deal will close during European market hours on Tuesday, and the trade will price on the same day, according to multiple sources.

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated unchanged

RWE indicated 0.2 percent higher

E.ON has received most of the 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in nuclear fuel tax it has paid in the past, following a court ruling that ordered the government to reimburse utilities, German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing a company spokesman. RWE has received nearly 400 million euros, the paper added, citing a spokeswoman.

AIRBUS

Indication not available

Airbus will keep evolving the design of its A380 superjumbo in response to Boeing’s latest jet, the 777X, whose recent launch was bolstered by “unacceptable” Washington state subsidies, the head of the European planemaker said on Monday.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

The company said its MOR208 programme would receive orphan drug designation from the FDA and EMA for the treatment of CLL/SLL.

UNITED INTERNET AG

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The company said its first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 31.3 percent to 89.7 million euros.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

Indication not available

Private equity company Terra Firma plans to give investors in its Terra Firma Deutsche Annington Fund (TFDA) a direct shareholding in the German real estate group, Terra Firma said on Monday.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company said its first-quarter sales rose 30 percent to 126.3 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

LINDE AG - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.47 eur/shr div proposed

NEMETSCHEK AG - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

PRIME OFFICE - no dividend proposed

CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE - 0.20 eur/shr div proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

KION GROUP - dividend 0.35 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Producer price index for April down 0.1 pct m/m, down 0.9 pct y/y. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that prices would be unchanged month-on-month, and would drop by 0.8 percent year-on-year.

