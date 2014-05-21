German stocks - Factors to watch on May 21

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent lower

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) expects a surge in sales of electric cars in 2014. “This year, we will likely see more than 10,000 new registrations in electric cars in Germany for the first time,” VDA president Matthias Wissmann told German daily “Stuttgarter Zeitung”. Last year, about 6,000 cars were sold.

Related news

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

The airline is recovering from a pilot strike in April and views competition from state-owned carriers as one of its biggest challenges, its new chief executive told Reuters.

Related news

PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS

The president of the Association of German Public Sector Banks (VOEB), Gunter Dunkel, said he sees those banks well prepared for the ECB’s stress test.

“I can estimate the likelihood of capital being needed. And that is very low,” said Dunkel to German daily Handelsblatt.

Related news

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

SAP is increasing staff numbers to support growth in its cloud business, SAP CEO Bill McDermott told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Wednesday. Headcount would be closer to 70,000 by the end of 2014, from 67,000 currently, he said.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Siemens wrote to Alstom on Tuesday asking for more information ahead of a likely offer for the French company’s power business, French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said.

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication available

Ministers from France, Germany, Britain and Spain said they would work together with the European Commission to raise their concerns over tax breaks received by U.S. planemaker Boeing , which they said represent unfair subsidies.

Related news

METRO AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Metro’s chairman defended Chief Executive Olaf Koch against criticism of his handling of a power struggle with the founder of the group’s electronics chain Media-Saturn, speaking in an interview with the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Related news

QIAGEN

Indicated unchanged

The biotech company said it expanded its portfolio of bioinformatic solutions with additional content from biological database provider Biobase.

Related news

INDUS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher Q1 results due.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SAP - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed

AAREAL BANK - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

NORMA - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

DRILLISCH - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

LINDE AG - 3.00 eur/shr dividend

EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.00 eur/shr dividend

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.47 eur/shr div

NEMETSCHEK AG - 1.30 eur/shr dividend

CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE - 0.20 eur/shr div

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

RWE - RBC raises to “Sector Perform” from “Underperform”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Wednesday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Kirsti Knolle)