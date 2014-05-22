German stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The lender is in the final stages of selling its 700 million euro ($957 million) commercial property portfolio in Japan, business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources. Negotiations with private equity firm Pacific Alliance Group were entering the home stretch, the newspaper wrote.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Deutsche Bank’s co-chief executives will defend plans to raise 8 billion euros in equity and to keep expanding investment banking when management faces shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The world’s largest dialysis provider said on Wednesday that its voluntary recall of 56 lots of naturalyte bicarbonate concentrate in North America has been classified as Class 1 Recall. The affected lots may develop higher bacteria levels than is allowed by the company’s internal specification, FMC said.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Siemens rival General Electric Co expects to close a deal to acquire the power business of France’s Alstom, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Wednesday, adding that his company is still going to “work constructively” with the French government.
Alstom will not give suitor Siemens any more information about its power business than it has already disclosed to General Electric, a person close to the French camp said on Wednesday.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The publishing group’s subsidiary StepStone buys British online job board Jobsite for 110 million euros, continuing its European growth strategy, Axel Springer said on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank - 0.75 EUR/shr dividend proposed
Lanxess - 0.50 EUR/shr dividend proposed
Salzgitter - 0.20 EUR/shr dividend proposed
Audi - 4.00 EUR/shr dividend proposed
Amadeus Fire - 2.83 EUR/shr dividend proposed
Pfeiffer Vacuum - 2.65 EUR/shr dividend proposed
United Internet - 0.40 EUR/shr dividend proposed
SAP - dividend 1.0 EUR/shr
Norma - dividend 0.70 EUR/shr
Aareal - dividend 0.75 EUR/shr
Drillisch - dividend 1.60 EUR/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
KLOECKNER & CO - Goldman Sachs raises to “Neutral” from “Sell”
KLOECKNER & CO - Jefferies raises to “Buy”
Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei +2.1 pct at Thursday’s close.
Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI for Germany in May due at 0730 GMT seen at 54.0.
Markit Service Flash PMI for Germany in May due at 0730 GMT, seen at 54.5.
Markit Composite Flash PMI for Germany in May due at 0730, no estimate available.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Kirsti Knolle)