German stocks - Factors to watch on May 26

FRANKFURT, May 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

General Electric Chief Executive Jeff Immelt is due to meet French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Wednesday to discuss the U.S. group’s offer for Alstom’s power division in an effort to outflank rival suitor Siemens, newspapers Handelsblatt and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The German government intends to retain its stake in Commerzbank until at least 2016 in the hope of getting a more favourable price, magazine Spiegel reported on Sunday, adding Berlin had already turned away some interested parties.

DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Daimler indicated 0.1 pct higher

Dt Telekom indicated unchanged

Germany should nationalise lorry motorway toll company Toll Collect to enable a planned expansion of the levy to federal roads in 2018, a Transport Ministry report was quoted by Germany’s Focus magazine as saying.

Toll Collect, the world’s first satellite-based truck toll system, is 45 percent-owned by carmaker Daimler, 45 percent by Deutsche Telekom and 10 percent by Vinci unit Cofiroute.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Deutsche Bank plans to ensure that new financial products will “not favour the emergence of price spikes”, a spokesman for the bank said on Sunday, seeking to soothe critics that have accused banks of pushing up prices for vital foods via commodities-linked derivatives.

The spokesman confirmed a report in Der Spiegel.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The postal services group is aiming for a top spot in the global logistics market for online shopping, its chief executive told a German weekly, adding small acquisitions could help achieve this.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The airline has brought in a mediator for its ongoing wage talks with pilots, a Lufthansa spokeswoman said on Sunday, confirming a report in German magazine Der Spiegel.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Germany’s national security council declined two-thirds of applications for arms export licences at its most recent sitting three weeks ago, German news weekly Spiegel said on Saturday.

The economy ministry had prevented a licence application to export to Saudi Arabia 500 million euros worth of Airbus sight devices for armoured personnel carrier guns from even being discussed in the council, it said.

QIAGEN

Indicated 1.6 pct higher

U.S. health regulators on Friday approved Qiagen’s gene-testing kit to identify those colorectal cancer patients most likely to benefit from Amgen Inc’s drug Vectibix.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 1 pct lower

Germany’s biggest solar company sees no need to cut jobs beyond the 14 percent reduction it has already announced, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 8.4 pct higher

The company’s management is considering splitting the group in two, German magazine Focus reported on Sunday, citing remarks by one of the company’s senior managers.

TRADING EX-DIVIDEND

XING - 0.62 eur/share dividend plus 3.58 eur/share special dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +1 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer morale held steady at its strongest level in more than seven years heading into June as shoppers, shrugging off the Ukraine crisis, became more upbeat about the prospects for Europe’s largest economy.

HELLA

A public listing would be one of the options the unlisted automotive supplier has to raise capital, Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Ollig told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday, adding the group was sufficiently financed.

