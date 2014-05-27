German stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Siemens is readying a formal offer for Alstom under which it would transfer its rail activities and less than 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion) in cash to its French rival in exchange for its power assets, sources familiar with the German firm’s thinking said.

Related news

AIXTRON

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company said that Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Breme will leave the company on May 31, without giving a reason, and that Chief Executive Officer Martin Goetzeler would also take on the role as finance chief.

Related news

C.A.T. OIL

Indicated 5.5 percent higher

The German oil and field service contractor said it still expected this year’s revenue to be in the range of 420-450 million euros and EBITDA of 113-121 million after reporting a 32 percent rise in first-quarter net income to 9.5 million euros.”

Related news

KWS SAAT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German seed company said it expected sales of about 1.2 billion euros in its fiscal 2013/14 year, with earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 134 million euros.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE POST - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

AIRBUS GROUP - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

PORSCHE - 2.01 eur/shr dividend proposed

SMA SOLAR - no dividend proposed

IPO

JJ Auto on Monday narrowed the price range for its Frankfurt IPO to 6.76-7.50 euros per share from a previously announced range of 6.75-9.00 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Wall Street was closed on Monday due to Memorial Day.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7325 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)