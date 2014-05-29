German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, a public holiday in Germany, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated unchanged

The sportswear maker’s supervisory board extended the mandates of Chief Financial Officer Robin Stalker and global operations chief Glenn Bennett, the group said on Wednesday.

Related news

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE

Allianz indicated 0.3 percent lower

Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent lower

Hannover Re indicated 0.5 percent lower

Germany plans to make it easier for insurance companies to invest in infrastructure projects, to help insurers earn better returns as they struggle with prolonged low interest rates.

A finance ministry paper seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed the government had proposed expanding the types of assets insurers can invest in.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Daimler’s car2go business will withdraw from the United Kingdom at the end of May after the car-sharing business it runs with rental firm Europcar IPO-EUROP.PA failed to gain traction in London.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The lender is preparing for fines in connection with investigations into possible manipulation of emerging markets currency rates and is also braced for civil lawsuits, two sources familiar with the views of the bank’s management said.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The group’s Porsche unit is inspecting 2,500 of its new Macan off-road vehicles to check for faulty brakes after quality tests revealed that some brake booster units may have been damaged during the assembly process, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

Related news

EX-DIVIDEND

KUKA - 0.30 eur/shr

QSC - 0.10 eur/shr

GRAMMER - 0.65 eur/shr

VOSSLOH - 0.50 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Thursday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Christoph Steitz)