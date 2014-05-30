German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The world’s biggest bond fund, Pimco, may be about to end the net outflow of clients’ funds, its chief executive Douglas Hodge told daily Boersen-Zeitung.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

DHL Express plans to start delivering documents and other items by helicopter in Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina, this year, buoyed by the service’s success in other cities, the new head of the company’s U.S. unit said on Thursday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom is willing to keep a minority stake in a deal to sell T-Mobile US Inc to Japan’s Softbank Corp , but other details such as price and financing remain to be worked out, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Separately, the company has filed a complaint with the European Commission, claiming that some municipal utilities have cross-subsidised the expansion of their broadband networks via their energy businesses, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no sources.

Related news

AIRBUS

Indication not available

Canada signaled on Thursday it is likely to make a decision in the next few weeks on whether to replace its aging CF-18 fighter jets with F-35 stealth fighters from Lockheed Martin Corp or hold an open competition among aircraft makers. The Eurofighter Typhoon, built by Airbus among others, is a competitor.

Related news

HUGO BOSS

Indication not available

The fashion house wants to grow its womenswear business by a double-digit percentage and get 80 percent of its overall sales from its own retail stores by 2020, the group’s CEO Claus Dietrich Lahrs said in an interview with Handelsblatt.

Related news

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Q1 results.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FRAPORT - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April retail sales -0.9 pct m/m and +3.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)