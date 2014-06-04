German stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank will price an 8 billion euro ($10.90 billion)capital increase on Wednesday, likely at a big discount, to fortify its balance sheet ahead of regulatory checks and to complete a costly restructuring.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was not aware of any plans for the government to take a stake in Alstom as part of a possible deal between the French industrial group and its German rival Siemens

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The carmaker said it had raised 2 billion euros by issuing new preference shares at 191 euros apiece to fund its complete takeover of truck maker Scania.

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

BMW group in the U.S. reported May 2014 sales of 35,331 vehicles, up 13.3 percent from last year.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Mercedes-Benz USA reported U.S. May sales of 29,570 units across the Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter and Smart model lines, up 8.1 percent from same period last year.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

GERRY WEBER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA - 1.50 eur/shr div proposed

STADA ARZNEIMITTEL - 0.66 eur/shr div proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

HOMAG - 0.35 eur/shr dividend

SIXT - 0.65 eur/ordinary share, 0.67 eur/preferred share, plus bonus dividend of 0.35 eur for both share categories

HYPO REAL ESTATE

Manuela Better, chief executive of bailed-out German lender Hypo Real Estate (HRE), is stepping down after a surprise policy shift of the German government prevented the sale of a unit of the bank.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.04 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit’s May Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the German services sector and final composite index due at 0755 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

