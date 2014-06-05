German stocks - Factors to watch on June 5

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Deutsche Bank’s plans for an 8 billion euros ($10.9 billion) capital hike came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday when a procedural bottleneck in a German court forced the lender to delay the issue by several days. It had planned to price the issue on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 2.1 pct higher

Sprint Corp has agreed to pay about $40 per share to buy T-Mobile US Inc, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

HENKEL

Indicated unchanged

The consumer goods group agreed to buy French laundry and household cleaning products group Spotless in a deal worth around 940 million euros ($1.28 billion).

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The steel group told Italian officials on Wednesday it expected to present a new industrial plan for its Acciai Speciali Terni stainless steel mill by August, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s office said.

Separately, the prosecutor’s office in Bochum is bringing charges against former ThyssenKrupp and Voestalpine managers due to a rail cartel, Handelsblatt reported.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BECHTLE - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

KONTRON - no dividend proposed

MLP - 0.16 eur/shr dividend proposed

SCHALTBAU - 0.96 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

GERRY WEBER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend

STADA ARZNEIMITTEL - 0.66 eur/shr dividend

CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA - 1.50 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei up 0.08 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April industrial orders rebounded to +3.1 pct m/m, against expectations for +1.3 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

