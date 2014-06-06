German stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse is considering the sale of its International Securities Exchange (ISE), a source familiar with the company’s thinking said on Thursday.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank is well prepared for European bank stress tests, Chief Executive Martin Blessing tells the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

DAIMLER

The United Auto Workers union said on Thursday it will announce as soon as next week a plan to organize workers at the Daimler Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama.

AIR BERLIN

Passenger traffic at Germany’s second largest airline after Lufthansa fell 1 percent in May, Air Berlin said on Friday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Industrial output rose 0.2 percent in April, compared with a consensus forecast of a 0.4 percent monthly rise, as the traditional spring rebound turned out weaker than usual due to a mild winter.

Also, Germany’s trade surplus in April widened to 17.7 billion euros, well above a consensus forecast for 15.2 billion.

