German stocks - Factors to watch on June 9

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

Monday is a public holiday in Germany but stock markets are open. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.9 percent higher

Borussia Dortmund down 7.5 percent in Frankfurt trading

Deutsche Bank said late on Friday it had considered taking a stake in German first-division soccer club Borussia Dortmund but decided against it.

Britain’s financial regulator is seeking to fine former Deutsche Bank trader Christian Bittar for his alleged role in trying to fix a benchmark interest rate, reports by Bloomberg and the Financial Times said on Friday, citing sources.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The sportswear group has already sold more shirts of the German national soccer team outside Europe than ever, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Separately, Adidas joined other FIFA sponsors including Sony and Visa in calling on soccer’s rulers to deal thoroughly with allegations of bribery to secure the 2022 World Cup for Qatar.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Monday’s close.

