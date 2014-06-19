German stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT. Thursday is a public holiday in Germany though stock markets are open.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Institutional investors including BlackRock and Allianz’s Pimco on Wednesday sued six of the largest bond trustees, accusing them of failing to properly oversee more than $2 trillion in mortgage-backed securities issued in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
Related news
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
BMW said it plans to save several hundred million euros in annual costs to offset higher expenses for investments to meet tougher emissions standards and develop new electric and hybrid cars.
Related news
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The biotech company said its reasearch alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim has reached a milestone, triggering a payment of 1 million euros ($1.4 million) to Evotec.
Related news
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
Qiagen received FDA approval for its artus CMV RGQ MDx Kit for human cytomegalovirus under a full pre-market approval.
Related news
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
TIPP24 - no dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - dividend 1.25 eur/shr
WIRECARD - dividend 0.12 eur/shr
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
STROEER - dividend 0.10 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Jefferies re-initates coverage with “hold”
GSW IMMOBILIEN - Societe Generale cuts the stock to “sell” from “hold”
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei +1.6 pct at Thursday’s close.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7368 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)