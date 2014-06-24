German stocks - Factors to watch on June 24

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF indicated 0.4 percent higher
Bayer indicated 0.3 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.1 percent higher
Germany’s Economy Ministry has said it is at odds with the European Union over how to reform the country’s renewable energy law, and Brussels is questioning the entire principle of supporting green energy through surcharges.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Subscription period for 8.5 billion euro ($11.6 billion) rights issue ends.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Merck and Mersana Therapeutics announced an agreement to collaboratively develop next-generation antibody-drug conjugates. Merck will be responsible for clinical development and commercialisation of products.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German carmaker wants to increase its stake in Chinese venture FAW to 49 pct from 40 pct, but FAW wants more access to the VW’s technological know-how, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Tuesday, citing no sources.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Australian subsidiary Leighton said its units John Holland and Leighton Contractors have been selected by the New South Wales government as preferred operator to deliver the Operations, Trains and Systems (OTS) package for the North West Rail Link (NWRL) in Sydney.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
TUI Travel, majority-owned by Germany’s TUI, has increased its holding in Le Passage to India, a joint venture with Select Group India, and now holds a controlling stake, The Times of India reported, citing TUI India’s Chief Operating Officer Vishal Sinha.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
BMW - UBS raises its recommendation on the stock to “buy” from “neutral” and lifts its price target to 105 euros from 92 euros.
DAIMLER - UBS cuts the stock to “neutral” from “buy”, lowers its price target to 75 euros from 77 euros.
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat at Monday’s close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.
The IFO German business sentiment survey for June due at 0800 GMT. The business climate index is seen falling to 110.2 from 110.4 in May, a Reuters poll of 40 economists showed.
South African furniture manufacturer and retailer Steinhoff International Holdings said late on Monday it would seek a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from September.
The ECB’s package of policy measures adopted this month have helped cap the euro’s strength, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7357 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)