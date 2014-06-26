German stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The carmaker said on Wednesday the Shooting Brake variant of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will start selling in the first half of 2015 and will be made by its Kecskemet factory in Hungary.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

The company has no intention to halt investments in the United States to finance growth there for a couple more years yet, its finance chief told investor magazine Boerse Online. Deutsche Telekom has agreed broad terms for a deal to sell T-Mobile US to Sprint Corp, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Related news

METRO

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The retailer said on Wednesday it was putting on hold plans to invest in combined heat and power units in Germany because it could not ensure their viability if new changes to the country’s system of green power subsidies went ahead.

Related news

TALANX

No indication available

The insurer holds its Capital Markets Day in Warsaw.

Related news

TUI

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Shipping group Hapag Lloyd, of which TUI is a major shareholder, is planning further takeovers. “This industry is crying out for consolidation,” outgoing CEO Michael Behrendt said on Wednesday. Hapag Lloyd signed a deal with Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores to create the world’s fourth-largest container-shipping company in April.

Related news

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 5.9 percent higher

The integrated circuit specialist is exploring a 4.2 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) combination with Austrian chipmaker AMS, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

Related news

GESCO

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Annual results conference due. The group already said on May 26 that its net profit fell to 18.1 million euros ($24.7 million) from 20.9 million.

Related news

HORNBACH HOLDING

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Hornbach Holding said on Thursday its first-quarter sales rose 16 percent to 1.04 billion euros, slightly beating analysts’ forecasts of 1.02 billion euros. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were up 70.8 percent.

Related news

HORNBACH-BAUMARKT

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Hornbach Baumarkt posted a first quarter EBIT of 73 million euros on 976.7 million euros of sales.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BAUER - no dividend proposed

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.47 eur/shr dividend proposed

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - no dividend proposed

SURTECO - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

KRONES - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

LEG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 1.73 eur/shr

CANCOM - dividend 0.40 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HAMBURGER HAFEN & LOGISTIK - Citi raises to “Buy” from “Neutral” - traders

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Thursday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8921 Swiss Francs) ($1 = 0.7335 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)