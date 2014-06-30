German stocks - Factors to watch on June 30

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated unchanged

The postal and logistics group will consider raising the cost next year of sending a standard letter in its home market, Rheinische Post reported on Saturday, citing executive board member Juergen Gerdes.

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Sweden proposed a sharp rise in fees nuclear power producers have to pay the country’s nuclear decommissioning fund, saying previous cost estimates were too low.

E.ON operates three reactors in Sweden.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company is considering launching a budget brand for long-haul flights, German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing a high-ranking company manager.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 50.1 percent lower

The listing of Merck shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be changed on Monday in line with the approval of a 1:2 share split by the group’s annual general meeting in May.

Separately, German chemical companies’ competitiveness will be seriously curtailed by cost-raising changes to the renewable energy act (EEG), Euro am Sonntag reported, citing Merck’s Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The company’s works council two weeks ago approved restructuring plans to scrap a layer of management by cutting the organization back to nine core divisions, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, without citing the source of the information.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The steelmaker said late on Sunday it had agreed to sell its submarine shipyard in the south of Sweden to Swedish defence firm Saab for 340 million Swedish crowns ($50.47 million).

Separately, the company also said on Sunday it will rework compensation guidelines for employee representatives, responding to a report in Welt am Sonntag saying generous pay levels for staff representatives at its shipbuilding operations are illegal.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Low interest rates and a property boom are fueling competition among lenders and insurers for commercial property-funding, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Wolfgang Schumacher.

GAGFAH

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The property firm is seeking credit ratings from major agencies as it will keep using corporate bonds to refinance debt, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing Chief Executive Thomas Zinnoecker.

METRO

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The founder of the retailer’s electronics chain Media-Saturn wants to dismiss the unit’s interim chief Pieter Haas at a July 4 corporate meeting, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German business software maker has sold its SAP consulting unit to Scheer Group. The sale will result in a “low single digit million euro” one-off in the company’s second-quarter result.

GRAMMER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The car parts supplier plans to hire about 100 more workers at a Brazilian factory near Sao Paulo as it expands the size of the plant by a third, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

KION

Indication unchanged

Majority shareholder Weichai Power could further raise its stake in the forklift truck maker after two major shareholders trimmed their holding this month, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing finance chief Thomas Toepfer.

EX-DIVIDEND

SURTECO - dividend 0.65 euros/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Jefferies cuts to “underperform”

SIEMENS - Citigroup reinstates with “buy” rating, adds to Focus List Europe

OSRAM - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - Berenberg raises to “buy” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May retail sales -0.6 percent m/m, +1.9 percent y/y. Reuters poll was for +0.7 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 6.7371 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Andreas Cremer and Christoph Steitz)