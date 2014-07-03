German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Daimler management wants to cut costs further at its truck plants in Germany, an objective which could threaten around 2,000 jobs, labour representative and deputy supervisory board chairman Michael Brecht said on Wednesday.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Fresenius on Wednesday said it had made an after-tax gain of approximately 34 million euros ($46.38 million) from the sale of a 5 percent stake in rival Rhoen-Klinikum.

K+S

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Germany’s K+S has seen potash prices stabilise as farmers refill inventories that were depleted when the collapse of one of the world’s two big cartels for the fertiliser mineral plunged the sector into turmoil last year.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Volkswagen is preparing to launch a takeover bid for U.S. truck maker Paccar next year, Daimler Trucks Chief Wolfgang Bernhard told analysts at Bernstein Research.

METRO

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The German retailer has asked the minority owner and founder of Media-Saturn Holding GmbH, who has made a new offer to buy back Europe’s biggest electronics chain, to come with concrete names of co-investors and a valuation, the unit’s chief Pieter Haas was quoted as saying by German newspaper Die Welt.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German opticians and spectacles retailer said sales rose 5 percent in the second quarter to 308 million euros, while its pre-tax profit was up 6 percent at 48 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FIELMANN - 2.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DIC ASSET - dividend 0.35 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.02 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June final Markit composite PMI due at 0755 GMT. Final services PMI seen unchanged at 54.8.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro Ten Wolde)