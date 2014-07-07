German stocks - Factors to watch on July 7

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BASF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Europe could eventually get a tenth of its power needs via shale gas fracking, if it can overcome reservations such as those voiced in recommendations from two German cabinet ministers, the EU’s energy commissioner said.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The carmaker expects its Mercedes-Benz brand to overtake rivals Audi and BMW by number of cars sold in China this year as its new strategy for the world’s biggest car market starts to bear fruit, a board member told a newspaper.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The consumer goods group may make further acquisitions to bolster its portfolio of detergents and hair care products, its finance chief told weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Lufthansa signed a memorandum of understanding with Air China during Chancellor Angela Merkel’s state visit to Beijing to expand the scope of the commercial partnership between the companies.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The carmaker has received approval from China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to add two more factories in the country, two people close to the matter said on Sunday.

AIRBUS

No indication available for Xetra

Airbus Group’s helicopter division signed agreements on Monday to sell 100 helicopters to Chinese companies.

Airbus has not decided whether it will launch its proposed A330neo jet at this month’s Farnborough Airshow but is confident about the outlook for plane orders at the gala event, its strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said on Saturday.

RTL

Trading 1.25 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

Europe’s largest broadcaster said on Monday a new advertising charge in Hungary will hit its 2014 net profit by 15 million euros ($20.5 million).

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

German media firm Constantin Medien will join the fray in the next auction of broadcast rights for top-flight German soccer matches, supervisory board member and shareholder Dieter Hahn told German daily Handelsblatt.

He indicated that he aimed to offer customers a selection of matches rather than full coverage, saying he did not see himself as a direct competitor to incumbent Sky Deutschland.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company is looking for acquisitions in the health, infrastructure and energy sectors and could purchase a total of about six companies this year, Chief Executive Juergen Abromeit told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

DAB BANK

No indication available

UniCredit’s HVB division is looking to fetch a price of 500 million euros for its DAB unit, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing financial sources.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 5.5 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The airline said that the number of passengers increased 0.1 percent in June.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SKY DEUTSCHLAND - NOMURA lowers to “neutral” from “buy”

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - CREDIT SUISSE lowers to “underperform” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

U.S. markets were closed on Friday due the 4th of July holiday.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)