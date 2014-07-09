German stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

U.S. sportswear maker Nike Inc, battling Adidas to be the world’s biggest soccer brand, expects kit sales to keep growing fast after the World Cup, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Handelsblatt newspaper.

Related news

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.9 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.6 percent higher

Creditors and owners of failing German banks will face losses from as early as 2015, a year before European rules envisaged for the bloc as a whole, the draft of a law seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. The law is part of a package to be presented to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet on Wednesday. Germany needs to pass the laws to implement Europe’s banking union plans.

The head of the German Monopoly Commission, Daniel Zimmer, sees loopholes with regard to the planned banking union. In case of emergency taxpayers could be obliged to pay again, Zimmer said in an interview with German daily Handelsblatt.

Related news

BASF, BAYER

BASF indicated 0.4 percent higher

Bayer indicated 0.2 percent higher

H1 press conference of chemicals trade group VCI due at 0900 GMT.

Related news

K+S

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The new chief executive officer of rival Potash says he will stick with the Canadian company’s focus on supporting the price of potash by matching output of the crop nutrient to demand, rather than maximizing sales volume to fend off competition.

“The principle and the strategy of aligning production with demand has been a very successful one, and so therefore the answer is, there’s no reason to change that going forward,” CEO Jochen Tilk told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.9 percent

New Chief Executive Carsten Spohr is due to present his new strategy for the German carrier.

Separately, traffic figures for June due at 1100 GMT.

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication available

British regulators have arrested and questioned four former and current employees of an Airbus unit that operates in Saudi Arabia, as part of a probe into allegations of corruption in the country, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HORNBACH-BAUMARKT-AG - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - JP MORGAN raises to “overweight” from “neutral”.

GERRY WEBER - BERENBERG raises to “buy” from “hold”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Kirsti Knolle)