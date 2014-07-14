German stocks - Factors to watch on July 14

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Germany’s national soccer team, sponsored by Adidas, snatched victory against Argentina in the world cup final with a superb extra-time goal from Mario Goetze to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990.

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.0 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.6 percent higher

The Bundesbank is concerned by penalties European banks are paying the United States to settle investigations into sanctions violations involving Sudan, Iran and Cuba, Spiegel magazine reported, quoting an official at the German central bank.

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The premium automaker expects to meet its target of selling over 2 million vehicles globally this year, its global sales chief said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Japan’s Softbank Corp has reached a basic agreement to acquire T-Mobile US from parent Deutsche Telecom, Nikkei reported on Friday. Reuters reported last month that Sprint, majority-owned by Softbank, has lined up eight banks to finance its proposed acquisition of T-Mobile US, edging closer to a deal.

E.ON

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The utility sees no need for any writedowns as a result of current low power prices, its finance chief was quoted as saying in newspaper Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Chances are small that Deutsche Post can increase the stamp prices for a standard letter, the head of the German Federal Network Agency told German newspaper Rheinische Post.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German healthcare group is targeting a profit before tax and amortization (EBTA) margin of 15 percent for its hospitals, Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told magazine Der Spiegel.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The household goods and industrial glues maker’s chief executive told Sueddeutsche Zeitung the company could spend 4-5 billion euros ($5.5-6.8 billion) on acquisitions without putting its credit ratings at risk.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German chemicals and drugs company is in the market for mid-size acquisitions to bolster its pharmaceuticals division, the head of that unit told Swiss business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The carmaker will probably be forced by European rules to use the disputed air-conditioning coolant R1234yf, Volkswagen’s head of development told magazine Automobilwoche.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt trading

The planemaker confirmed on Monday that it would sell revamped versions of its A330 wide-body jet powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and offering 14 percent fuel savings.

HUGO BOSS

No indication available

The fashion house’s Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs reiterated a 3-billion euro revenue target for 2015 in an interview with magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

FREENET

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The telecom provider’s chief executive told magazine Euro am Sonntag he would keep his promise of a higher dividend.

