German stocks - Factors to watch on July 18
July 18, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Insurance on the Malaysian airliner brought down over Ukraine is likely to pay out relatively quickly if the cause of the crash is determined, but observers say insurance for the loss of 298 lives and other liability could be complex and lengthy.

Allianz is the lead hull and liability reinsurer covering the Malaysian airliner, a spokeswoman said.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Germany’s largest airline said its planes would steer clear of east Ukrainian air space after a Malaysian airliner crashed. The airline continues to serve the airports of Kiev and Odessa for now.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Price discipline is key in the current reinsurance market, where conditions are now at their worst in more than ten years, the company’s Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard told Die Welt in an interview published on Friday.

EX-DIVIDEND

SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CONTINENTAL - Berenberg starts with “BUY” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -1.0 pct at Friday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
