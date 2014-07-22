German stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

China’s price regulator has expressed monopoly concerns over Mercedes activities in the country but the firm is not under investigation, one of the company’s top China executives said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The head of a powerful U.S. Senate panel has accused Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc of helping hedge funds avoid taxes, calling for tougher action from the authorities.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The defence firm said it was setting up a new joint venture with China’s Hasco to which it would contribute a unit making aluminium engine blocks.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 4 percent lower

Dialog Semiconductor said on Tuesday merger talks with Austria’s AMS had failed as the two companies were unable to agree on terms.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The lab equipment maker reported a 4.8 percent gain in first-half operating profit and affirmed its 2014 outlook but adjusted the revenue growth forecast for its three business divisions.

DIC ASSET

No indication available

The company said it had launched its third institutional real estate fund and bought another two retail properties for about 27 million euros that are earmarked for its “DIC HighStreet Balance” institutional fund.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 5.7 percent higher

The online pet supplies retailer raised its outlook for 2014 sales to at least 530 million euros ($716.7 million) from 500 million after reporting a 29 percent jump in first-half revenues.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Tuesday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7395 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)