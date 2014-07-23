German stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The carmaker’s second-quarter operating profit fell 41 percent even as new models including the C-Class sedan hitting showrooms boosted earnings at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division by 35 percent.
Separately, Handelsblatt daily cited company sources as saying Daimler plans to invest more than 3 billion euros in its German plants in Sindelfingen, Untertuerkheim and Gaggenau but in return demands concessions from workers there.
Related news
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank and Barclays on Tuesday locked horns with a U.S. Senate committee that has accused them of selling option products to hedge funds to help them avoid taxes.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has found serious problems in Deutsche Bank AG’s U.S. operations, including shoddy financial reporting, inadequate auditing and oversight and weak technology.
Related news
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany’s largest airline said on Tuesday it would suspend flights to Israel for 36 hours for security concerns, following similar moves by U.S. and European carriers.
Related news
Indicated 0.1 percent higher in Frankfurt
Hawaiian Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to add a revamped version of the Airbus A330 jetliner to its fleet beginning in 2019 as it looks to expand to longer-haul destinations.
Related news
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The supplier for the life science industry reported an 47.3 percent increase in its half year net profit on sales of 69.1 million euros.
Related news
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7399 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle)