German stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Quarterly operating earnings at BASF, the world’s largest chemicals company by sales, rose slightly less than expected as product prices slipped.
Related news
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The bottling machine maker said it would cut jobs and capacity at its Italian business Kosme as it seeks to improve profits at the unit.
It also published first-half results and said it was cautiously optimistic it would reach its 2014 targets.
Related news
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The aircraft engine maker said its 2014 revenues would be lower than originally anticipated due to currency effects and the deferral of orders in its maintenance business, although it said a lower tax rate meant net income would be higher than expected.
Related news
Indicated unchanged
The carbon specialist plans to expand its current cost cutting programme because measures initiated so far do not suffice, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.
Related news
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
BSkyB will announce a deal on Friday to acquire Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, The Financial Times reported on its website on Thursday.
Related news
No indication available
The investment firm said it held 576,991 shares of Puma Biotechnology, whose shares rocketed this week on news that its experimental breast cancer drug met its main goal in a late-stage trial.
Related news
Indicated unchanged
Chief Executive Patrik Heider reiterated that the software firm is looking for acquisitions and is prepared to take on debt to finance them, according to Boerse Online. The publication also quoted Heider as affirming the company’s 2014 outlook.
Related news
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The business software maker published full second-quarter financial results, saying its net profit slumped by about half to 14.2 million euros ($19.1 million).
Related news
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Q2 results due.
Related news
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The online broker, a subsidiary of Commerzbank, reported results for the first half of 2014 and said it aimed to post a full-year pretax profit of 75 million euros.
Related news
Indicated unchanged
Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up more than fivefold at 14.4 million euros. Poll:
Related news
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - no dividend proposed
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Thursday’s close.
German July Markit Composite flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing flash PMI seen at 52.0, Services PMI seen at 54.5.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7431 Euros) ($1 = 0.7438 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)