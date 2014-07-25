German stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0633 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BAYER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The drugmaker said a Phase III trial of sorafenib with capecitabine did not its meet primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival in patients with advanced breast cancer.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Germany’s flagship lender is planning to cut an additional up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in costs by 2018 as it is trying to hike its competitiveness, Handelsblatt reported.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The exchange operator’s second-quarter operating profit fell by eight percent as sluggish trading of stocks and derivatives weighed on the exchange operator’s revenues.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Germany’s largest airline on Thursday said it would keep flights to Tel Aviv suspended on Friday, citing security concerns.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The carmaker is considering setting up a planning centre in Brazil to boost flagging sales in the world’s fourth-largest car market, sources told Reuters.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

Britain’s BSkyB has agreed to pay around 4.9 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) to buy Rupert Murdoch’s pay-TV assets in Germany and Italy, responding to the slowing growth at home with a deal to create a European media powerhouse.

BSkyB said under the deal it would pay 2.45 billion pounds for Sky Italia and 2.9 billion pounds for Fox’s 57 percent stake in Sky Deutschland to create a combined group with nearly 20 million customers.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The biotech company has acquired an exclusive global license to the biomaker SF3B1 from the University of Tokyo.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 1.6 percent higer

The IT services leasing provider reported a 34.7 percent increase in its first-half operating profit to 42 million euros on Friday. The company refined its forecast saying it now expects a full year consolidated group net profit of around 56 million euros.

SHW

Indicated 4.5 percent higher in early Frankfurt trading

The automotive supplier reported half-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 19 million euros and raised its forecast. It expects full year adjusted EBITDA of 39-41.5 million euros on group sales between 390-415 million euros.

KARSTADT

The unlisted department store chain has postponed a supervisory board meeting, which is seen as crucial for the restructuring, German daily Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing company sources.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq unchanged at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment index for August due at 0600 GMT. Seen unchanged at 8.9.

Also, German July Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 109.4 vs 109.7, current conditions seen at 114.5 vs 114.8, expectations seen at 104.5 vs 104.8.

($1 = 0.7426 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kirsti Knolle)