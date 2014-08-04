German stocks - Factors to watch on August 4

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0810 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

RUSSIA SANCTIONS

Tough new economic sanctions against Russia will hurt Germany’s economy but they are necessary for the sake of peace in Europe, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said in a television interview on Sunday.

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Carmakers reported July sales in the United States, with deliveries by BMW up 7.4 percent. Table:

DAIMLER

Indicated unchanged

U.S. sales of Mercedes-Benz cars rose 15 percent in July. Table:

Separately, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told Germany’s Bild am Sonntag the automaker had seen booming growth in the Russian auto market weaken due to the Ukraine crisis. He also said Daimler wants to keep list prices for its Mercedes-brand cars steady while reducing rebates.

Also, Mercedes-Benz said in China that the brand would cut prices on more than 10,000 spare parts by 15 percent on average, less than a month after it announced a sweeping reduction of prices for repair and maintenance services.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

German regulators have intensified investigations into Deutsche Bank in an effort to resolve a long-running, industry-wide investigation into possible efforts to manipulate benchmark interest rates, Der Spiegel said on Sunday.

Separately, Die Welt said Deutsche Bank would seek compensation from former chief executive Rolf Breuer for a costly out-of-court settlement reached earlier this year with the heirs of the Kirch media empire.

Also, the Financial Times reported on Monday that France had gathered support to challenge recent heavy U.S. penalties on foreign banks at a G20 meeting of world leaders later this year.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 67 percent lower

A three-for-one stock split becomes effective. The company aims to promote trading activity and increase the stock’s attractiveness for a broader group of investors.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The airline said it would resume flights to and from Arbil in northern Iraq starting on Monday, but would continue to avoid airspace above the area controlled by the Islamic State militant group.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

U.S. July sales of Volkswagen vehicles were down 14.6 percent, while Audi gained 11.9 percent and Porsche sales rose 12.6 percent. Table:

AIRBUS

No indication available

Aerospace and defence group Airbus bought a 60 pct stake in its Spanish supplier Alestis on July 28, German daily Die Welt reported, citing no sources.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German builder’s Australian subsidiary Leighton said a consortium including its John Holland unit had been named preferred contractor to design and construct the Ravenhall Prison in Melbourne.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German government has halted a deal for the defence firm to supply a combat training centre to Russia, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing an Economy Ministry document it obtained.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The scents and flavourings group will consider further acquisitions in 2015 after buying France’s Diana Group this year for 1.3 billion euros ($1.75 billion), its chief financial officer told Boersen-Zeitung.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated unchanged

CEO Jalal Bagherli said takeovers were an option for the specialised chip maker. “Our focus is on smaller companies in the technology field that we could quickly integrate, but bigger companies, too,” he told newspaper Euro am Sonntag.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADIDAS - Berenberg cuts the stock to “sell” from “buy”, lowers its price target to 50 euros from 88 euros.

