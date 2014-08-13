German stocks - Factors to watch on August 13

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The DAX 30 index was set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated up 1.5 percent

Germany’s biggest utility said its core earnings fell 12 percent in the first half of 2014, dragged lower by loss-making power plants as well as a declining economy and currency in Russia, its key foreign market.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated down 0.9 percent

The world’s largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, said quarterly underlying core earnings edged up 2.3 percent thanks to a recent takeover, though the gain was tempered by the strong euro.

AURUBIS

Indicated up 1.7 percent

Europe’s biggest copper smelter, affirmed its 2014 outlook on Wednesday after higher treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrates and an increased cathode premium helped it swing to a quarterly profit.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated up 0.4 percent

The property company said late on Tuesday its first-half FFO per share rose 16 percent to 1.09 euros as it confirmed its outlook for the year.

GAGFAH

Indicated up 1.1 percent

German property firm Gagfah raised its 2014 earnings and dividend guidance after reporting that H1 recurring FFO almost doubled to 93 million euros.

SALZGITTER

Indicated up 4.5 percent

The company reported an unexpected second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday as cost cuts helped offset the effects of overcapacity on Europe’s steel market.

LPKF

Indicated up 1.1 percent

The group said its first half revenue fell 35 percent to 45.6 million euros.

CEWE COLOR

Indicated up 0.8 percent

The photo finishing company’s narrowed its first half loss before interest and tax (EBIT) to 7.3 million euros.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

No indication available

The real estate company is seeking a banking licence, and would consider either setting up its own bank or buying one, CEO Rolf Buch told Handelsblatt.

BERTRANDT

Indicated up 0.2 percent after reporting final Q3 results. The automotive supplier already published key figures on July 30, saying its net profit rose to 41.8 million euros from 39.2 million.

GFK

Indicated down 0.4 percent

Full Q2 results due. The market researcher already published key figures, cut its sales outlook and announced the departure of its finance chief on Monday.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated up 0.8 percent

The printing machine maker reported Q1 core profit (EBITDA) of 6 million euros on sales of 435 million euros and maintained its EBITDA margin target of at least 8 percent for the 2015/2016 financial year.

WIRECARD

Indicated up 1.1 percent

Wirecard raised its 2014 EBITDA guidance and predicted a strong second half to the year after reporting that core profit in the first half of the year rose by a third.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.35 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Final German July inflation data due at 0600 GMT. CPI and HICP both seen +0.3 pct m/m, +0.8 pct y/y.

ANALYSTS VIEW

JENOPTIK - HSBC raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.7493 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Thomas Atkins and Kirsti Knolle)