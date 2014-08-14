German stocks - Factors to watch on August 14

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The DAX 30 index was set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated up 0.1 percent

Germany’s biggest lender and shopping centre operator ECE have signed a preliminary agreement to buy the building complex “Palais Quartier” in Frankfurt for 800 million euros ($1.07 billion) from Rabobank, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Thursday, citing sources.

Related news

RWE

Indicated down 0.6 percent

The group said its operating earnings fell 40 percent in the first half of 2014, putting it on track for its third straight year of declining profits as low wholesale power prices and demand continue to burden Germany’s second-biggest utility.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated up 3.1 percent

The group said it may return to a net profit this year, raising its outlook for a second time as restructuring at its steel mill in Brazil paid off and demand for elevators and chemicals plants bolstered earnings.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated down 0.1 percent

China will fine German premium auto brand Audi around 250 million yuan ($40.63 million) for violating anti-monopoly laws, the 21st Century Business Herald, an influential business daily, reported on Thursday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated up 0.1 percent

The real estate group’s first-half profit rose 88 percent to 94.6 million euros.

Related news

METRO

Indicated unchanged

The district court of Ingolstadt is due to rule on whether Erich Kellerhals, minority shareholder of Metro’s Media-Saturn, can remove the electronics chain’s deputy chief Pieter Haas, appointed by Metro, via a temporary injunction.

Related news

TALANX

Indicated down 1.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

German insurer Talanx’s TLXGn.DE net profit fell by more than expected in the second quarter, hit by a drop in income earned from investments, while gross premiums rose slightly.

Related news

TUI AG

Indicated up 2.9 percent

The tourism group said it was very confident its full-year results would reach the upper end of its target forecast after third quarter profits jumped 83 percent thanks to strong results at cruises, hotels and unit TUI Travel.

Related news

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated unchanged

The company said nine-month revenue was at 674 million euros and warned that negative currency effects could delay achieving its margin target.

Related news

DRILLISCH

Indicated up 0.9 percent

The company said on Wednesday that it expects earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2014 to reach the upper end of a forecast range of 82-85 million euros.

Related news

MANZ

Indicated up 4.2 percent

The group posted second-quarter revenues of 109 million euros and said it now saw revenues of 280-300 million euros and positive EBIT this year.

Related news

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated up 5 percent

The Internet service provider pre-released figures on Wednesday, saying its EBIT rose 49.5 percent in the first half of 2014 to 193.5 million euros thanks to a rise in the number of customers for mobile and fixed line Internet services.

Related news

HHLA

Indicated up 0.5 percent

The port logistics company affirmed its 2014 outlook after posting a 3.4 percent gain in first-half EBIT to 81.4 million euros, but it warned that the development of economic relationships with Russia posed uncertainties.

Related news

MLP

Indicated up 1.4 percent

The financial services provider said it now saw its 2014 EBIT coming in between its lower forecast scenario and its base scenario as an expected improvement in framework conditions had not yet occurred.

Related news

BAUER

Indicated down 5.6 percent

The construction and machinery group cut its 2014 net profit outlook, citing political turmoil around the world, especially in Russia.

Related news

BORUSSIA

Indicated up 2.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Q4 results due.

Related news

CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG

Indicated up 0.2 percent

The group said first half earnings before interest and tax came to 5.6 million euros, down from 6.9 million euros in the year-earlier quarter.

Related news

DELTICOM

Indicated down 2.6 percent

The online car tyre retailer warned that its second-half target for revenue growth was now more ambitious after its Tirendo business made a smaller contribution in the first half than expected.

Related news

DIC Asset

Indicated up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate group affirmed its target for a rise in 2014 funds from operations (FFO) to 47-49 million euros after posting first-half FFO of 23.6 million euros.

Related news

SURTECO

Indicated up 1.1 percent

The maker of decorative surface materials affirmed its 2014 outlook after posting first-half results but warned that it could not yet predict what impact the Ukraine crisis could have on eastern European business.

Related news

ANALYSTS VIEW

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - UBS upgrades the stock to “buy” from “neutral”, raises its target price to 9.50 euros to 9 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q2 flash GDP -0.2 pct q/q, +0.8 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7484 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)