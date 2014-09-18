German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0648 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BAYER

Bayer plans a supervisory board meeting on Thursday, a source close to the matter told Reuters, one day after the Wall Street Journal Deutschland said the firm plans to sell its plastics business with an estimated value of about 8 billion euros. Bayer declined to comment.

DAIMLER

Several hundred jobs may be at risk at a Mercedes plant in Duesseldorf, the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday. Daimler was not immediately available for comment.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse stopped advertising German listings to Chinese companies who seek to go public already one year ago, the German stock exchange operator said one day after a German-listed Chinese shoemaker said top managers and cash had vanished.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Classified advertising firm Scout24, in which Telekom owns a 30 percent stake, on Wednesday confirmed it was exploring the possibility of an IPO.

Separately, EU telecoms regulators plan to scrap price caps on fixed phone calls in Europe in a move likely to give a revenue boost to telecoms operators.

RWE

RWE has been unable to complete a hard coal power plant in Hamm in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, it said on Wednesday.

AXEL SPRINGER

Russian lawmakers proposed cutting foreign ownership in Russian media assets to 20 percent in an attempt to limit outside influences and protect Russia’s “information sovereignty”, a copy of a draft law showed on Wednesday.

IPOs

Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F, Europe’s biggest dedicated online fashion retailer, set a price range for its initial public offering of 18.00 to 22.50 euros per share, it said on Wednesday, valuing the company at up to 5.6 billion euros.

Scout24, see Deutsche Telekom item above.

EVOTEC

Evotec said it took legal steps agains Israel-based privately held company Andromeda Biotech.

HENKEL

Henkel says buys privately held Bergquist Company.

LLOYD FUNDS

Lloyd Funds reports H1 net profit.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Goldman Sachs cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

LUFTHANSA - HSBC cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”

ALLIANZ - UBS starts with “buy” rating, adds to European “key calls” list

STADA ARZNEIMITTEL - Jeffries raises price target to 29.50 euros from 26 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.15 pct, S&P 500 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei ends up 1.1 percent at 16,067 after hitting its highest point since January.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Thomas Atkins)