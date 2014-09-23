German stocks - Factors to watch on September 23

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

MERCK,, BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

BASF indicated unchanged

BAYER indicated 0.2 percent higher

Karl-Ludwig Kley, chief executive of Merck KGaA and head of German chemicals trade group VCI, told newspaper Die Welt Merck had no reason to exit either the chemicals or the pharma business. He also said he was worried about the level of investments in Germany.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz, warned that global markets do not fully appreciate the risk posed by the Ukrainian crisis, a conflict which could push Europe into recession.

DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF

Indicated unchanged in early Frankfurt trade

Deutsche Rohstoff AG said it had completed the sale of Wolfram Camp mine.

FORMYCON

Indicated 0.9 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Formycon AG said it expected to achieve positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for business year 2014.

SFH COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES

Indicated 2.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

SFH Communication Technologies said first-half revenue rose 35 percent to 4.1 million euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIEMENS - Barclays cuts to “equal weight” from “overweight”, cuts target price to 100 euros from 110 euros.

CROPENERGIES AG - DZ Bank cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts target price to 4.90 euros from 5.90 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.62 pct, S&P 500 down 0.80 pct, Nasdaq down 1.14 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.2 vs 51.4 in August, Services PMI seen at 54.6 vs 54.9.

