German stocks - Factors to watch on September 24

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0639 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether Allianz’s Pacific Investment Management Company artificially inflated returns on its Pimco Total Return ETF , the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

MERCK KGaA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Credit rating agency Moody’s placed Merck’s A3 ratings on review for downgrade in light of the proposed acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich, which would triple Merck’s debt levels to more than 17 billion euros ($22 billion). Moody’s said it viewed the deal as making good strategic sense.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Bookings for Lufthansa’s new “premium economy” class, part of a 3 billion euro investment in new seats and in-flight entertainment options, are ahead of expectations, an executive at the German airline said on Tuesday.

SGL

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

GrafTech International Ltd, which competes with SGL in graphite electrodes, cut its 2014 outlook for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $105 million, down from a target range of $135-150 million previously.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.24 pct at Wednesday’s close.

IPO

Rocket Internet priced its initial public stock offering in a range of 35.50 to 42.50 euros per share, valuing the company at some 6.2 billion euros.

Separately, the subscription period for the initial public offering of Snowbird AG - a Chinese maker of down for clothing and bedding - ends on Wednesday. The price range is 5.50-6.00 euros per share.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 105.7 vs 106.3, Current Conditions at 110.2 vs 111.1, Expectations at 101.2 vs 101.7.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.7780 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger)