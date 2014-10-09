German stocks - Factors to watch on October 9

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index is expected to open 1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting show officials are struggling with how to come to grips with the dual threats of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Second day of two-day strike by pilots at Lufthansa Cargo. The company has said it would operate all scheduled flights despite the planned strike.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The drugs packaging firm expects organic sales growth of 1 to 3 percent at constant currencies for fiscal 2015 according to its initial indications, it said during a presentation late on Wednesday.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The sugar producer warned on Thursday that it had become more challenging to reach its full-year profit target as the European sugar and ethanol markets continued to deteriorate, causing a drop in quarterly profits.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BMW - JP Morgan raises its recommendation on the stock to “overweight” from “neutral”, lifts its price target to 105 euros from 90 euros.

GERRESHEIMER - JP Morgan cuts the stock to “neutral” from “overweight”, cuts its price target to 49 euros from 59 euros.

K+S - Citigroup cuts the stock to “sell” from “neutral”, cuts its price target to 19 euros from 24 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.9 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany exports slumped by 5.8 percent in August, their biggest fall since the height of the global financial crisis in January 2009, in yet another sign that Europe’s largest economy is faltering amid broader euro zone weakness and crises abroad.

A group of leading economic institutes is expected to slash its forecast for German economic growth to 1.3 percent for this year and 1.2 percent for next on Thursday, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7903 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)